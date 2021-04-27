By Off-White

Mother’s Day is around the corner and luckily, there’s still enough time to order a gift for the leading lady in your life. Spring collections have started to drop and if you’re in the mood to splurge, there’s a list of luxe selects on the market.

For the mom who loves a designer snag, a purse stands as a neutral gift to grab that will surely get its wear.

Fun bright colors are in demand and brands like Gucci, Tory Burch, and Balenciaga are the go-to destinations to find the perfect snag for Mother’s Day.



Shop through what’s on the market for May below.