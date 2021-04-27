Mother’s Day is around the corner and luckily, there’s still enough time to order a gift for the leading lady in your life. Spring collections have started to drop and if you’re in the mood to splurge, there’s a list of luxe selects on the market.
For the mom who loves a designer snag, a purse stands as a neutral gift to grab that will surely get its wear.
Fun bright colors are in demand and brands like Gucci, Tory Burch, and Balenciaga are the go-to destinations to find the perfect snag for Mother’s Day.
Shop through what’s on the market for May below.
01
0.5 Jitney Shoulder Bag By Off-White
02
Prada Re-Edition 2000 Zip Shoulder Bag
03
SAC 2 Bag In Deep Purple By Agnes Baddoo
04
Balenciaga Pink Mini Croc Hourglass Bag
05
Vavvoune Mishe
06
Tory Burch Miller Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
07
Fendi Pink ‘Forever Fendi’ Sunshine Shopper Tote
08
Edas Yshaia Mini
09
Hermes Birkin Handbag Bleu Nuit Togo with Gold Hardware 35
10
Michael Kors SoHo Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
11
Peryton Skyrah
12
Kate Spade Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag
13
Brother Vellies Lijadu Billfold in Whiskey