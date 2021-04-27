Mother’s Day Gifts For The Mom Who Loves Designer Bags
By Nandi Howard ·

Mother’s Day is around the corner and luckily, there’s still enough time to order a gift for the leading lady in your life. Spring collections have started to drop and if you’re in the mood to splurge, there’s a list of luxe selects on the market.

For the mom who loves a designer snag, a purse stands as a neutral gift to grab that will surely get its wear.

Fun bright colors are in demand and brands like Gucci, Tory Burch, and Balenciaga are the go-to destinations to find the perfect snag for Mother’s Day.

Shop through what’s on the market for May below.

01
0.5 Jitney Shoulder Bag By Off-White
$1,130 Shop Now
02
Prada Re-Edition 2000 Zip Shoulder Bag
available at Bergdorf Goodman $795 Shop Now
03
SAC 2 Bag In Deep Purple By Agnes Baddoo
By Agnes Baddoo
$825 Shop Now
04
Balenciaga Pink Mini Croc Hourglass Bag
available at Ssense $995 Shop Now
05
Vavvoune Mishe
available at Vavvoune $495 Shop Now
06
Tory Burch Miller Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
available at Saks Fifth Avenue $358 Shop Now
07
Fendi Pink ‘Forever Fendi’ Sunshine Shopper Tote
available at Ssense $2400 Shop Now
08
Edas Yshaia Mini
available at Edas $275 Shop Now
09
Hermes Birkin Handbag Bleu Nuit Togo with Gold Hardware 35
available at Hermes $17,200 Shop Now
10
Michael Kors SoHo Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
available at Michael Kors $378 Shop Now
11
Peryton Skyrah
available at Peyton $3,950 Shop Now
12
Kate Spade Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag
available at Kate Spade $99 Shop Now
13
Brother Vellies Lijadu Billfold in Whiskey
available at Brother Vellies $1,295 Shop Now

