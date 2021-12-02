13 Fully Immersive Exhibits To Enjoy At Art Basel
Crown of Righteousness by Addonis Parker c/o Art Of Black Miami
By Keyaira Boone

Art doesn’t just happen on a blank wall. It’s more than teetering through cobblestone streets to ease into hostile white rooms, past unfriendly people with really harsh bangs. Or tip-toeing through stark museum galleries looking at pictures created by people who are supposed to be capable of making you feel something. And Art Basel is embracing that spirit this year. 

This year’s events are a reminder that how you experience art matters. Art Fairs facilitated by domestic and international galleries, and small businesses and corporate entities are flooding attendees with sights, sounds, and smells that impact what their eyes are feasting on. Using AR, QR codes, fantasia-like dreamy effects, and the popularity of NFTs, they are merging mediums seamlessly and erecting a platform for performances by many developing artists.

There are also exhibitions, walking tours and learning opportunities being hosted by local entities like botanical gardens, Zoos, and collectives like Art Of Black Miami that are using scenery to make a statement. Cloaking Art Basel in ascending parasols, and potent history, the latter is adding another layer to the events on this year’s calendar in partnership with organizations like the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. 

“The entire arts and culture community has their eye on Greater Miami and Miami Beach during the Art Basel and Miami Arts Week season, so we have a unique opportunity to showcase the diversity of our artists, organizations, and galleries celebrating the Black diaspora,” said Connie Kinnard, GMCVB’s Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development Department in a statement that was issued to ESSENCE. 

“This year, we want to bring even more awareness to Miami’s heritage communities such as Historic Overtown, Opa-locka, Little Haiti, Little Havana, North Miami, Liberty City, and Miami Beach, to name a few. Our goal is to solidify Art of Black Miami as a platform for emerging, midcareer, and master artists to exhibit and showcase their work.”

See 13 immersive exhibits you can enjoy at this week’s Art Basel, beginning today, below.

01
Bubblegum: A Poppin’ Art Experience
The live painting event will take place at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach.
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
02
Yacht The Basel: The Art of the Cheetle
Art, music, and a yacht. The perfect trio.
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
03
La Prairie
This pop up will celebrate the brand’s collaboration with “Taiwanese new media artist, choreographer and dancer Wen-Chi Su.”
La Prairie
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
04
Aku World Miami
Slip completely into the world of a fictional character.
Aku World Miami
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
05
Gutter Cat Gang: The Outpost
This event is designed to bring the metaverse into reality.
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
06
Fluf Haus
Fall into the world of all things fluf at the Freehand Hotel.
Fluf Haus
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
07
Superblue Miami
Climb inside of teamLab installations that will blow your mind.
Superblue Miami
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
08
Forest and Field of Light
The renowned artist turns his eye to Pinecrest Gardens in a magical exhibit.
Pinecrest Gardens
09
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
We loved the New York version of this unique experience.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
RSVP/ GET TICKETS HERE
10
Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies
The immersive exhibition showcases different facets of the Black experience through “the perspective of artists Vince Fraser and Ursula Rucker.”
Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Learn More Here
11
The Bishop Gallery And Triller Presents Our Friend Jean
This partnership between the Gallery and AI platform “promises extraordinary experiences,” including live and virtual auctions, celebrity appearances, live painting, sudden NFT drops, musical shows, exclusives previews and exhibits.
Triller
Learn More Here
12
Chateau CÎROC
This experience from the premium features a “gallery and a one-of-a-kind gift shop.”
CÎROC
Learn More Here
13
The Confidante Sprayground
The classic hotel is hosting several exhibitions, a live skate demonstration, pop-up shops and more.
The Confidante Miami Beach
Learn More Here

