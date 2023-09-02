Dream, Believe, Dare, Do

Disney Dreamers

Just imagine… actress Halle Bailey takes the stage to introduce a life-changing magical experience that equips you with the tools you’ll need to jumpstart your career.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well that’s exactly what happened in March 2023, when Halle, the Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador, welcomed 100 Disney Dreamers and their chaperones to Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World® Resort.

About the Disney Dreamers Academy

Celebrating its 16th year in 2023, Disney Dreamers Academy inspires underrepresented teens and future leaders to dream bigger with actionable ways to help achieve their career goals. This 4-day immersive, educational experience seeks to inspire, motivate, and empower 100 high school students through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels, and networking with business leaders, influencers, celebrities and Disney cast members.

This year, Dreamers had an opportunity to hear from and connect with H.E.R., Quest Love, Marsai Martin, Pastor Mike Jr., and Sanya Richards Ross among many other speakers. They received hands-on experience in their dream career fields of education, entrepreneurship, law, media arts, entertainment, music and more. Each day, Dreamers were treated to some fun at Magic Kingdom® Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios®, Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, and EPCOT. They also heard from Disney Dreamers Academy alumni who shared their journeys and the impact this experience made on their lives.

Here are just a few of the Disney Dreamers that have exceptional careers and are paving the way:

• Ashlyn Pinkins: Public Health Epidemiologist of Louisiana, DDA Class of 2011.

• Doni Holloway: Producer, “Why Is This Happening?” and The Chris Hayes podcast from MSNBC, DDA Class of 2014.

• Tabitha Willis– NIH MHRT (National Institute of Health Minority Health Research Training program) Fellow at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine; Startup Director; Medical School Applicant, DDA Class of 2018

Apply Now or Nominate Now

The 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy Applications are now open through October 31, 2023, for high school aged youth aged 13-19. The program has expanded with an exciting new feature, titled “Nominate a Dreamer.” Parents, guardian, coaches, and mentors this is for you and anyone 13+ years old who can now send a nomination note and link to a student in their life (aged 13-19) encouraging them to apply. This note shines a light on the program and shows what it takes to #Be100.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to apply now or nominate a special student in your life for an opportunity to visit Walt Disney World® Resort and experience all the magic of the Disney Dreamers Academy.