AT&T Dream In Black Continues to Support HBCU Students with Rising Future Makers Showcase

It takes a special type of company to publicly endorse an initiative for young, Black professionals but even more admirable when they continue to do the work to support their success, long term. For yet another year, AT&T Dream In Black is doing just that with their Rising Future Makers Showcase program and they’re currently looking for their next set of deserving superstars.

Over the past two years, this program has honored a distinguished group of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are giving back to the culture and their communities and connecting them to greater possibility. 50 HBCU students have already participated from 14 institutions nationwide, check out some of the past Rising Future Makers here.

The overall goal of the Rising Future Makers Showcase is to help students take their dreams to new heights, with unmatched connections, networks, and opportunities that will drive their ambitions forward. The program is currently open for enrollment to find the next cohort of rising stars.

This year, AT&T Dream In Black will select 25 deserving HBCU students, ready to get a head start on their future. Luckily for students looking to apply, the enrollment process is simple:

● You must be between the ages of 18-25

● Must currently be enrolled in an HBCU, open to all majors

● Submit your applications between now through November 6 by highlighting how

you are making an impact on your campus and in your community.

● Submissions can be in the form of a short video (60 seconds or less) or a written

entry through the official website www.att.com/rfmshowcase/

For the AT&T Rising Future Maker winners selected, students will receive $5,000, a 5G-enabled Tablet with one year of complimentary AT&T service, a coveted Rising Future Maker letter jacket, exclusive access to industry events, and mentoring opportunities throughout the year.

New this year, for every 5 Rising Future Maker applications, AT&T will also help donate a device to a high school student in need, for up to 1,000 entries. This ensures that seniors and juniors have a device to support their future college endeavors.

Do you know a deserving HBCU student ready to invest in their future?Applications are now open! For more information on the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase head to www.att.com/rfmshowcase and apply today!