AT&T Created A Seat at the Table for the Young, Black, and Gifted

For some college students, success is within arm’s reach. One phone call and your dream internship is at your fingertips. Sometimes, your existence entitles you to take over the family business one day. For a large number of college students, success is inherited. And, for many Black college students, success is earned; through hard work, determination and grit. Luckily, institutions like Historically Black Colleges were developed for our community, by our community, to provide Black students with more opportunities to be successful. The work, however, doesn’t stop here. We need the companies we support daily to act outside of hashtags and invest in Black excellence. AT&T is leading the charge with their Dream in Black: Rising Future Makers initiative.

AT&T Dream in Black: Rising Future Makers (RFM) is a program uplifting and celebrating an esteemed class of 25 HBCU students making a difference in their community and on campus, and giving them the connections, networks, and opportunities to support their dreams and ambitions. Chosen, each future maker would receive $5,000; a technology package, industry connections with RFM alumni, entrepreneurs, executives, and more. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Since we here at ESSENCE are in the business of receipts we checked in with a few students from last year’s class to see how good and real this opportunity is. “Since being named an AT&T Rising Future Maker I have been extended several job offers and internship opportunities. I currently intern for The Walt Disney Company at ABC News.” Jasmine Franklin, Grambling State University, Alumni.



When opportunities like this arise, we often present the version of ourselves we think will impress the powers that be. Gabrielle Stewart, another “Rising” Future Maker alum, encourages this year’s class”.. to be yourself. People can listen to your story but more people will be drawn to your passion and enthusiasm. I recorded my video at a homecoming football game at Howard under the AT&T tent and here I am! Why do you want to change your community or even the world? What motivates and excited you to do what you want to do? That’s what I would focus on.”

The future is Black and with a program designed for our success, there’s no better place to start. Society might not believe in you, but AT&T’s “Dream In Black” does! Take this as a sign to invest in yourself, and join the growing list of young Black entrepreneurs who are paving the road to success. Enter for your chance to be an AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Maker by the October 31st, 2022 deadline. Just upload a :30–:60 video about your dreams, goals, and ambitions HERE. Don’t miss this opportunity!