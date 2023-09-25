Here’s What You Missed At Day Three Of REVOLT WORLD

(Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

On Sunday, REVOLT WORLD concluded with a bustling day featuring a plethora of activities, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees came ready to network and celebrate the culture on the last day of festivities.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Alexis Skyy speaks onstage during day 3 of Revolt World on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

During the earlier part of the day, Larry June, Curren$y, Omarion, J.Tucker, LaRussell, and Lisa Bonner made a significant impact on the world stage with their engaging panel discussion titled “The Blueprint to Independence.” The conversation gave a better understanding of what being an independent artist looks like in today’s evolving industry, and how to sustain the lifestyle.

A big concern for independent artists is how to find other streams of revenue outside of music. For New Orleans Rapper Curren$y, it’s all in the merchandise. “Whatever you put your logo on you pretty much could sell,” he said.

Without a trademark, using a logo can pose challenges. Lisa Bonner, the group’s lawyer, shed light on this issue, noting that artists often select a logo only to discover they cannot use it later. Bonner advised that people do a name search on uspto.gov and “do a deep dive to make sure that all of the trademarks and the names that you wanna use are available in the category you want to use them in.”

While certain attendees were engaged in panel discussions, others were utilizing the Opportunity Center during its office hours. This space offered event attendees opportunities to have professional headshots taken, engage in conversations with experts, and even apply for job positions.

For Bree Kellum Balogun, Vice President of Account Management at REVOLT, this portion of the event is a way to steer event attendees in the right direction. “Office hours makes sense because it allows us and executives to connect with the people that support us and help us foster each other and build each other up.”

Moving on into some more of the fun, Big Bank, Baby Jade, and DJ Scream hit the REVOLT stage for Big Facts Live with special guest YG. Laughter and heartfelt moments filled the room as the crew delved into topics ranging from the rap industry to the transformative impact of fatherhood on the West Coast rapper.

Later in the night, the REVOLT stage saw The Jason Lee Show featuring Brittany Renner then Black Girl Stuff featuring Tyler Lepley, Joey Bada$$, Quincy and 19Keys.

After all the events concluded, attendees were able to vibe out at the world stage with a special edition of Everyday People featuring Uncle Waffles, Byron Messia, Brian Henry, Giggs, Skyla Tylaa, DJ Fannie Mae and Rich Knight.

REVOLT WORLD 2023 left attendees with a wealth of content, valuable connections, and enduring vibes, enough to resonate until the next year, and perhaps even for a lifetime, for some.