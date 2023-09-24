Here’s What You Missed At Day Two Of REVOLT WORLD

Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

On Saturday, September 23, REVOLT WORLD continued for the second day of festivities in Atlanta at Pangea Studios. The event brought out a star-studded array of panels and performances, while also catering to up-and-coming entrepreneurs from different industries. REVOLT WORLD represents a fresh perspective on the yearly REVOLT Summit, which was last hosted at 787 Windsor just a year ago. This time around, the festivities are scheduled until Sunday, September 24, promising a day filled with an abundance of entertainment.

With hip-hop’s 50th birthday as the backdrop, the scene was set for Black people to network, and gain inspiration from a plethora of activities throughout the day. From shooting your shot in the Revolt Podcast Network Pitch Competition to gaining nuggets of inspiration from speakers, there was a wide array of activities to partake in.

Earlier in the day, Shanti Das, Alex Kaufmann, Ashley Larkin, Trap Yoga Bae, Los Antonio, and Will Campbell gathered for their panel, Creating a Culture of Wellness. The panelists delved into how cultivating culture starts with mental health.

“We always had to work 18-20 hour days and that was celebrated,” Das said. “I almost took my own life in 2015. I just had to take a step back and create a community around me that I could look up to and that would be my accountability partners,” she added.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings speak onstage during day 2 of Revolt World on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Continuing the conversations, Jeezy took the stage alongside Revolt CEO, Detavio Samuels in a discussion titled The Blackprint. The Adversity For Sale author discussed his upbringing, rise to fame and what impact looks like to him.

“Success is when it’s about you, so everyone who wants to be successful, good luck with that. But significance is when it’s about others. For me, that is what this shit is about,” Jeezy said.

For younger hip-hop artists coming up in the game, success looks different. Budding New York rapper, Maiya The Don sat in the Culture Studio alongside the #CareFreeBlackGirl podcast to talk about her own personal flare in an ever changing industry.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I feel like there’s nobody that look like me, that sound like me, like not at all. I feel like I represent myself very well and I’ve always been very comfortable in my skin,” she said. “It’s not a gimmick, it’s not an attitude or persona that I have to turn on. I’m myself at all times.”

The last podcast of the night ended with Yung Miami’s Caresha’s Please. The first live taping of the show, featuring Ari Fletcher, brought out a packed house, Diddy and sons, shots of DeLeón tequila and “the smoke” as the City Girls rapstress likes to call it. The two women talked about everything from postpartum depression to every juicy question in the rapper’s deck of Resha Roulette cards.

After a long day of moving and shaking, the night ended with performances from Don Toliver, Saucy Santana, Jay Murphy, Scar Lip, Maiya The Don, King Combs, Babyface Ray and a surprise performance from Yung Miami. Attendees went on their way singing, ahead of the final day of events.