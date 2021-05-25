TikTok May Help You Land Your Next Job

Have you ever wondered if you could capitalize on your social media prowess? Well now, you certainly can. Video platform TikTok is gearing up to roll out a new service that will connect brands with potential employees and help people find jobs.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research, 55% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 use TikTok. This demographic includes those graduating from high school and college and young people who are entering the workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a major shift in employment, with over 15 million positions now being open—some remote, others in-person. Gen-Z has been tasked with traversing this tricky reality during what is some of their first-ever job hunts. Since they’re spending increasing amounts of time on the app, it’s sensible that new ways are created to advance them through it.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in Gen-Z looking for their next job on TikTok,” Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle’s VP of digital and off-premise marketing, said to Forbes on May 17.

Loading the player...

Axios reports that this job posting program, called TikTok Resume, will not be a part of the app itself. It will have its own separate webpage. “It allows people to showcase more of who they are, which is what I feel TikTok does an amazing job of, because you can actually be your real self,” said Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing, to Forbes.

200 jobs will be posted during the launch that is said to be “upcoming.” Among the brands that will participate are Chipotle, Shopify, the NBA, Sweetgreen, Boston Scientific. Users will be able to search for jobs, apply and upload videos that showcase their skills.

If you enjoyed this story, read about how young, Black TikTok creators are making money from the content that post on the app.