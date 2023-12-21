We’re All Supposed To Get ‘Superpowers’ Today: Here Are Some Of The Best Social Media Reactions To The Annual ‘Negro Solstice’

December 21 usually marks the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, a.k .a. the winter solstice. But on Black Twitter, today also marks a hilarious “anniversary” of sorts called the “Negro Solstice,” which is supposed to be when Black people get superpowers.

The jokes and memes began in 2020 after a tweet from user @lottidot, who replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine. She claimed that the vaccine was created so the U.S. government could change Americans’ genetic codes.

When asked how the government would benefit from altering people’s DNA, they replied: “As Black people, genetically, we are stronger and smarter than everyone else. We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”

As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽‍🦯 they wanna make us average — yoni✧⁠*⁠。 (@lottidot) December 5, 2020

Well, Black Twitter had a ball with this right here as it jumpstarted weeks of jokes, memes, and conversations about possible superpowers for Black people everywhere.

Every year since, it’s been a gift that keeps on giving. Check out some of the hilarious social media reactions to this year’s “Negro Solstice.”

First, some made light of X, formerly Twitter, seemingly being down at the start of the day.

Negro solstice and now Twitter is down. Who is using their telepathic powers on the wifi again?? — Merry Witchmas 🤶🏾🪄 (@HipHopAndHoodoo) December 21, 2023

Negro Solstice broke Twitter. I know thats right pic.twitter.com/01yKuttjxf — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) December 21, 2023

Happy Negro Solstice✨️Standing on our power like we're standing on bidness pic.twitter.com/mHhonk8Y6z — blk posh spice ✨️ (@Chocolattiee) December 21, 2023

I love how the Negro Solstice has become a holiday tradition now lol. https://t.co/b7LwIOrOp0 — Honor Guard Gal Jordan 💚💍 (@TheVideoGamHer) December 17, 2023

do y’all still have y’all same powers from last year’s negro solstice or do we get like system updates — ro! (@melaninxro) December 21, 2023