22 More Books To Immerse Yourself In This Fall

As the days become progressively shorter and the chilly autumn weather settles in, many of us will be spending more quality time indoors. Whether you’re searching for a new recipe to practice making for the holiday season, or you want to dive into an insightful memoir for some end-of-year inspiration, there are a variety of must-read books by Black authors that are sure to pique your interest.
Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama is set to release The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times; Onyi Nwabineli introduces herself to the masses with her debut novel, Someday, Maybe; and award-winning Lifting As We Climb author Evette Dionne has penned her latest book, Weightless.
Several other works by Black authors will be released as well, including a feminist manifesto, a newly reissued political memoir and a helpful guide to better understanding your astrological self.
Here is a list of some of the best books by Black authors to check out before the snowy season.
‘Opening My Eyes Underwater: Essays on Hope, Humanity, and Our Hero Michelle Obama’ by Ashley Woodfolk
Acclaimed author Ashley Woodfolk uses the life experiences and quotations of former First Lady Michelle Obama as inspiration in this reflective and honest collection of essays. Woodfolk dives into her past to share personal stories about bullying, education, racism, heartbreak and more.
‘find her. keep her.’ by Renaada Williams
Bestselling author Renaada Williams offers a deeply intimate and raw take on the world through her lens as a queer Black woman in this new collection of poetry. Fans of Rupi Kaur will love these poignant and powerful poems that explore themes of sexuality and acceptance.
‘Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution’ by Kacen Callender
This contemporary YA follows aspiring writer Lark Winters as they navigate messy emotions and mistakes on their journey to self-love. With incredible Black, neurodivergent, LGBTQIA+ representation, this character-driven story is sure to resonate with new and old fans of National Book Award–winner and Felix Ever After author Kacen Callender.
‘Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen’ by George McCalman
This stunning collection of 145 portraits pays homage to Black pioneers and their achievements. From literary legend James Baldwin to Guion S. Bluford, the first Black person to travel into space, each entry includes a beautifully illustrated drawing or painting by award-winning artist George McCalman, along with an insightful short essay summarizing the person’s life.
‘Token Black Girl’ by Danielle Prescod
Danielle Prescod shares her experiences growing up in an elite and predominantly white community, as well as working in the white-dominated fashion and beauty industry as a “token Black girl.” In this candid memoir, she tells a personal story about identity and recovery from the adverse effects of white supremacy.
‘Jackal’ by Erin E. Adams
A Black girl goes missing in the woods outside of Liz Rocher’s white hometown in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, but as Rocher soon learns, this is not the first incident and it may not be the last. This gut-wrenching horror story dissects what it means to be Black in white spaces, providing social commentary about how often Black women go missing and receive little attention.
‘Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations’ by Tabitha Brown
Inspired by her own health journey, bestselling author and actress Tabitha Brown presents her first cookbook. With personal stories and more than 80 easy, family-friendly recipes, Cooking from the Spirit is for all lovers of food and anyone looking for a bit of inspiration.
‘My People: Five Decades of Writing about Black Lives’ by Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Award-winning journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault brings together 50 years of ground-breaking reportage and commentary about Black life in America in this definitive collection of work, featuring stories from the New York Times, the New Yorker, PBS Newshour and more.
‘I Wish My Dad: The Power of Vulnerable Conversations between Fathers and Sons’ by Romal Tune with Jordan Tune
Social entrepreneur, speaker and author Romal Tune and his son, Jordan, sit down with 17 men of diverse ages and backgrounds for “I Wish My Dad” conversations, in which the men unpack relationships with their fathers, work through emotional pain and discuss connection and healing. Tune’s book provides strategies for readers to have their own transformative conversations with their fathers as well.
‘Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem’ by April Ryan
Black women have long been drivers of social change, yet our contributions and achievements are often unacknowledged. In Black Women Will Save the World, White House correspondent April Ryan honors the resilience, power and impact of Black women across America who have made the world a better place.
‘Bittering the Wound’ by Jacqui Germain
Jacqui Germain’s debut collection of poetry, Bittering the Wound, is a first-person retelling of the 2014 Ferguson uprising. Winner of the 2021 CAAP Book Prize, this collection challenges the way we discuss, document and report on political unrest, while also providing a fresh perspective of the historic event.
‘Concentrate’ by Courtney Faye Taylor (Nov. 1)
Winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize, Courtney Faye Taylor’s debut book of poetry, Concentrate, explores the lesser-known history of the murder of Latasha Harlins ― a 15-year-old Black girl killed by Korean American shopkeeper Soon Ja Du, after being falsely accused of shoplifting a bottle of orange juice.
‘Hold You Down’ by Tracy Brown (Nov. 1)
Bestselling author Tracy Brown is back with her latest book, Hold You Down. Situated in New York City during the late 1980s and early 90s, this edgy urban fiction pulls you into an emotional, drama-filled story that’s all about family, loyalty and forgiveness.
‘Someday, Maybe’ by Onyi Nwabineli (Nov. 1)
Someday, Maybe follows Eve, a Nigerian thirty-something woman who is struggling with the sudden immense loss of her husband, Quentin, to suicide. Onyi Nwabineli’s debut book is a heartbreaking exploration of grief that illustrates the power of relationships with those we love.
‘The Color Pynk: Black Femme Art for Survival’ by Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley (Nov. 1)
The Color Pynk explores Black femme aesthetics of survival and resistance during the Trump era. Author and Black Studies Professor Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley engages Black femme cultural production — including the music of Janelle Monáe, the fashion of Indya Moore and the films of Tourmaline and Juliana Huxtable — that challenges power structures and disrupts conventional meanings of race, gender and sexuality.
‘The Good Fight’ by Shirley Chisholm (Nov. 8)
Shirley Chisholm, revered civil rights activist and the first Black woman elected to Congress, chronicles her 1972 run for president in this invaluable political memoir. Originally published in 1973, The Good Fight has been newly reissued to commemorate the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking campaign.
‘Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto for the Well-Being of Black Women’ by Shanita Hubbard (Nov. 8)
In this feminist manifesto, acclaimed writer and sociologist Shanita Hubbard mixes personal anecdotes and pop culture analysis to dismantle cultural norms that perpetuate the harmful “ride-or-die” trope that negatively impacts Black women.
‘Whiteout’ by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon (Nov. 8)
From the team of bestselling authors who wrote Blackout comes another novel of interconnected Black love stories. Set against a sudden snowstorm in Atlanta just before Christmas, this wintery YA romance is a perfect read for the holiday season.
‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’ by Michelle Obama (Nov. 15)
Michelle Obama shares powerful stories and insightful reflections in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry. Drawing from her own experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse and former First Lady, she offers practical advice for staying hopeful, balanced and inspired in today’s uncertain world.
‘Other Side of the Tracks’ by Charity Alyse (Nov. 22)
Other Side of the Tracks introduces readers to two racially divided towns: the Black side of Hamilton and the white side of Bayside. The story follows teenagers Zach, Capri and Justin on a journey filled with joy and heartbreak, and touches on important issues such as white privilege and Black Lives Matter. Fans of The Hate U Give are sure to enjoy Charity Alyse’s YA debut.
‘Weightless: Making Space For My Resilient Body And Soul’ by Evette Dionne (Dec. 6)
In this poignant book, award-winning author Evette Dionne shares her experiences of navigating fatphobia as a fat Black woman. Through personal essays and pop culture analysis, Dionne pulls back the veil to reveal just how deep-seated and detrimental fatphobia is.
‘Signs & Skymates’ by Dossé-Via Trenou (Dec. 6)
Astrologer Dossé-Via Trenou invites readers to connect to their most inner self, and others, in this guide to astrological compatibility. Trenou’s unique approach to compatibility dismantles outdated ideas of which signs “go together,” encouraging folks to deepen their knowledge of each sign as they discover the joys, challenges and opportunities in their relationships.