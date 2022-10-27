22 More Books To Immerse Yourself In This Fall

As the days become progressively shorter and the chilly autumn weather settles in, many of us will be spending more quality time indoors. Whether you’re searching for a new recipe to practice making for the holiday season, or you want to dive into an insightful memoir for some end-of-year inspiration, there are a variety of must-read books by Black authors that are sure to pique your interest.

Our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama is set to release The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times; Onyi Nwabineli introduces herself to the masses with her debut novel, Someday, Maybe; and award-winning Lifting As We Climb author Evette Dionne has penned her latest book, Weightless.

Several other works by Black authors will be released as well, including a feminist manifesto, a newly reissued political memoir and a helpful guide to better understanding your astrological self.

Here is a list of some of the best books by Black authors to check out before the snowy season.