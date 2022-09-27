As we enter the final quarter of 2022, it’s important to reflect on the months that have passed. Fall also symbolizes a time of transition from one season to another, and one of the best ways to reset mentally is to sit back, relax, and get lost in a really good book or two.

There are several great reads being released in the coming months. Charles Johnson is releasing All Your Racial Problems Will Soon End: The Cartoons of Charles Johnson a group of subversive gag comics about Black life in America, while Award-winning author Kennedy Ryan writes a novel about hope and healing. From adrienne maree brown’s collection of poetry and short stories, to Wanda M. Morris’ compelling story about the lives of two sisters in the aftermath of a crime committed in Jim Crow Mississippi, there is a book out there for wherever your interests lie.

Here are some of the best new books from Black authors to read this fall.