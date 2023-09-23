Inside ‘A Toast To Derrick’: The Celebration Of An Acclaimed Artist

On September 14, artist and curator Derrick Adams debuted his highly anticipated Come as You Are exhibition at the Gagosian in Beverly Hills. The following evening, dozens of friends, loved ones and special guests were invited to take part in an exclusive celebration in honor of this renowned artist’s opening.

Held at a private residence in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, A Toast to Derrick was hosted by fashion editor Yashua Simmons, writer and activist Darnell Moore, and esteemed visual artist Mickalene Thomas. To amplify the amazing sounds provided by DJ Ohla, visitors enjoyed spirits from Tank Winery, and Chef Alisa Reynolds, host & executive producer of Hulu’s Searching for Soul Food, supplied some delicious bites for everyone in attendance.

With an atmosphere that featured fellow artists, writers, producers, filmmakers, and the like, this Southern California home was definitely the place to be. The guest like included visionaries such as Law Roach, Tessa Thompson, Brandon Black, Tasha Smith, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Delfin Finley, Antwuan Sargeant, Tricia Beanum, Sarah Griffin, dream hampton, Jessica Nabongo, Stefan Campbell, Sidra Smith, Justin Leroy, Phillip Picardi, Corey Stokes, and Melina Matsoukas, among others.

In addition to basking in the beauty of Hollywood’s nighttime air during the final days of summer, guests were also able to gather around a swimming pool that was turned into a live vignette with models and staging that referenced Derrick Adam’s Floaters series, which centered on depicting black leisure and radical joy.

A Toast To Derrick brought together several avant-garde creatives to commemorate an amazing accomplishment from one of this generation’s most prestigious artists, which made for an environment filled with unforgettable moments, intellectual conversations, and a true appreciation for the arts.

Come as You Are, the current exhibition from Derrick Adams, is on view at the Gagosian through October 28.