Here Are All The HBCU Homecomings Happening This Fall

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are sacred institutions African-American people created and attended to create safe havens where Black people could attain higher education. While we are still pushing back against racism and breaking barriers while still becoming the first Black insert title, these schools have produced Black excellence across industries. To put into perspective, the United Negro College Fund’s economic impact report found that an HBCU graduate working full-time throughout their working lif can expect to earn $1,036,403 in additional income due to a college degree.
Yet and still, these institutions remain critically underfunded. For decades, sixteen states have significantly underfunded their HBCUs, with a cumulative shortfall of over $12 billion, according to a 2023 federal analysis. Tennessee, in particular, has the largest funding gap for its HBCU land-grant institution compared to any other state.
Despite this, it hasn’t stopped these college students from thriving—in total, HBCUs make up approximately 106 schools in the nation’s total of 5,916 higher education institutions. Not to mention, these institutions reach as far as the White House, where Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris attended Howard University, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Additionally, celebs including Terrance J (NCAT), Taraji P. Henson (Howard University), Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse College), and Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University) are all HBCU graduates.
Beyond affording students an education from brilliant academics, nothing compares to the culture and tradition of an HBCU. Each created with its own storied history, homecoming season calls back to those days, to remember the founders responsible for creating it, and welcoming home the alums who are proud to call themselves graduates of such a prestigious school. If you don’t place “The Illustrious” in front of your respective university, are you even doing it right? I mean, how else can you capture the pure magic of the legacy these institutions carry? From politicians to artists, their alumni are basically the superheroes of their fields.
We’ve done the research and compiled a list of the HBCU homecomings happening this season! Check out the lineup below or on our microsite to see which events you can attend and celebrate the spirit and tradition of these institutions. Don’t miss out on the fun, traditions, and community that make HBCU homecomings so special!
September 29 – October 5
Alcorn State University
Alabama State University
Lincoln University of Missouri
Morgan State University
Delaware State University
Miles College
Barber-Scotia College
Kentucky State University
Knoxville College
Texas Southern University
October 6 – 12th
Alabama A&M University
Tennessee State University
Fort Valley State University
Morris Brown College
Virginia State University
Central State University
Cheyney University
Lincoln University
Livingstone College
Texas College
Tougaloo College
West Virginia State University
October 13 – 19th
Howard University
North Carolina A&T University
Albany State University
Clark Atlanta University
Grambling State University
Johnson C. Smith University
Mississippi Valley State University
Bowie State University
Lane College
Langston University
Harris-Stowe University
Southern University
Virginia University of Lynchburg
Coahoma Community College
October 20 – 26th
North Carolina Central University
South Carolina State University
Savannah State University
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Bethune-Cookman University
Hampton University
Norfolk State University
Morehouse & Spelman College
Benedict College
Florida Memorial University
Fayetteville State University
Elizabeth City State University
Prairie View A&M University
Hinds Community College
October 27 – November 2nd
Florida A&M University
Jackson State University
Allen University
Virginia Union University
Shaw University
Wiley University
Paul Quinn College
Wilberforce University
Morris College
Talladega College
University of the Virgin Islands
November 3 – 9th
Tuskegee University
Winston-Salem State University
Edward Waters College
Fisk University
University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
Dillard University
Xavier University of Louisiana
Voorhees University
Rust College
November 10 – 17th
University of the District of Columbia
Philander Smith College
November 17 – 24th
Claflin University
Clinton College