Here Are All The HBCU Homecomings Happening This Fall

(North Carolina Central University via Getty Images)

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are sacred institutions African-American people created and attended to create safe havens where Black people could attain higher education. While we are still pushing back against racism and breaking barriers while still becoming the first Black insert title, these schools have produced Black excellence across industries. To put into perspective, the United Negro College Fund’s economic impact report found that an HBCU graduate working full-time throughout their working lif can expect to earn $1,036,403 in additional income due to a college degree.

Yet and still, these institutions remain critically underfunded. For decades, sixteen states have significantly underfunded their HBCUs, with a cumulative shortfall of over $12 billion, according to a 2023 federal analysis. Tennessee, in particular, has the largest funding gap for its HBCU land-grant institution compared to any other state.

Alabama State Marching 100

Despite this, it hasn’t stopped these college students from thriving—in total, HBCUs make up approximately 106 schools in the nation’s total of 5,916 higher education institutions. Not to mention, these institutions reach as far as the White House, where Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris attended Howard University, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Additionally, celebs including Terrance J (NCAT), Taraji P. Henson (Howard University), Samuel L. Jackson (Morehouse College), and Oprah Winfrey (Tennessee State University) are all HBCU graduates.

Beyond affording students an education from brilliant academics, nothing compares to the culture and tradition of an HBCU. Each created with its own storied history, homecoming season calls back to those days, to remember the founders responsible for creating it, and welcoming home the alums who are proud to call themselves graduates of such a prestigious school. If you don’t place “The Illustrious” in front of your respective university, are you even doing it right? I mean, how else can you capture the pure magic of the legacy these institutions carry? From politicians to artists, their alumni are basically the superheroes of their fields.

We’ve done the research and compiled a list of the HBCU homecomings happening this season! Check out the lineup below or on our microsite to see which events you can attend and celebrate the spirit and tradition of these institutions. Don’t miss out on the fun, traditions, and community that make HBCU homecomings so special!

September 29 – October 5

Alcorn State University

Alabama State University

Lincoln University of Missouri

Morgan State University

Delaware State University

Miles College

Barber-Scotia College

Kentucky State University

Knoxville College

Texas Southern University

October 6 – 12th

Alabama A&M University

Tennessee State University

Fort Valley State University

Morris Brown College

Virginia State University

Central State University

Cheyney University

Lincoln University

Livingstone College

Texas College

Tougaloo College

West Virginia State University

October 13 – 19th

Howard University

North Carolina A&T University

Albany State University

Clark Atlanta University

Grambling State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Mississippi Valley State University

Bowie State University

Lane College

Bowie State

Langston University

Harris-Stowe University

Southern University

Virginia University of Lynchburg

Coahoma Community College

October 20 – 26th

North Carolina Central University

South Carolina State University

Savannah State University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Bethune-Cookman University

Hampton University

Norfolk State University

Morehouse & Spelman College

Benedict College

Florida Memorial University

Fayetteville State University

Benedict College

Elizabeth City State University

Prairie View A&M University

Hinds Community College

October 27 – November 2nd

Florida A&M University

Jackson State University

Allen University

Virginia Union University

Shaw University

Wiley University

Paul Quinn College

Wilberforce University

Morris College

Talladega College

University of the Virgin Islands

November 3 – 9th

Tuskegee University

Winston-Salem State University

Edward Waters College

Fisk University

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

Dillard University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Voorhees University

Rust College

November 10 – 17th

University of the District of Columbia

Philander Smith College

November 17 – 24th

Claflin University

Clinton College