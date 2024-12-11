Diageo Lights Up the 51st Annual Bayou Classic with Spirited Celebrations

(PHOTO CREDIT: VANTAGE PRODUCTIONS/DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA)

This Thanksgiving weekend, Diageo North America celebrated the rich culture and traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at the 51st Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans. As the official spirits sponsor, Diageo and its brands—including Crown Royal Regal Apple, Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Guinness, and CÎROC Limonata, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Guinness, and Smirnoff Ice—delivered an unforgettable weekend of events honoring the legacies of Grambling State University and Southern University.

The Bayou Classic, first held in 1974, is much more than just football. It represents decades of rivalry, pride, and unity between Grambling and Southern, two iconic HBCUs with a history of producing trailblazing athletes, educators, and leaders. Known for its pageantry and cultural significance, the Classic features a series of events that celebrate Black excellence, including the famed Battle of the Bands and Greek Show, where both schools’ marching bands and step teams showcase their talents in a high-energy competition.

Bayou Classic 2024

Held each year at the close of the HBCU fall homecoming season, the Bayou Classic is the penultimate event, rounding out the celebrations that bring together alumni, students, and fans from across the country to honor HBCU pride. This year, Diageo elevated the experience with its “Show Your HBCU Spirit” initiative, which has contributed nearly $12 million in endowments to over 28 HBCUs, generating $400,000 annually in scholarships for future leaders. These scholarships play a crucial role in supporting the academic journeys of students who carry forward the legacy of HBCUs.

“The significance is multi-layered,” says Kainon Jasper, the President and Founder of the Bridge Intelligence Group. “For one, it’s insertion into the culture, but Diageo showed up in more ways than one. Their contribution to HBCUs has been more than significant.”

Diageo was the official spirit sponsor for the 2024 Bayou Classic

Partnering with New Orleans entrepreneur Larry Morrow, Diageo hosted a series of events that united fans, alumni, and students. The Bayou Classic Fan Fest, attended by nearly 20,000 people, set the stage for a vibrant pre-game celebration, with music, food, and camaraderie. Watch parties and exclusive after-parties at local hotspots like Treehouse and Mondays continued the weekend’s energy, offering spaces for community connection and celebration.

“For someone who has never experienced the Bayou Classic, it’s one of the biggest classics in the country. The experience is next level from food, to the music, to the art,” Morrow explains. “The significance of partnering with Diageo for this HBCU program, is one of the most iconic cities with one of the most iconic brands—Crown Royal, Casamigos, and many others.”

Through its activations, Diageo not only celebrated this legacy but also reinforced its commitment to fostering future generations of changemakers. By blending celebration with meaningful support, Diageo highlighted the vibrant culture and unity that make the Bayou Classic a cornerstone of HBCU tradition.

Morrow shared his appreciation for the collaboration with Diageo, highlighting the brand’s dedication to supporting future leaders and celebrating rich traditions and cultural touchstones like the Bayou Classic.“It’s inspiring to see a brand invest so deeply in future leaders while celebrating the traditions and culture that make events like the Bayou Classic so special,” said Morrow.