The Land’s Legacy: A Celebration of Music, Art And Community

Photo Credit: Erik Drost

Cleveland, Ohio, is an American city rich in history, art, and an undeniable sense of resilience. My recent visit to The Land was a testament to its vibrant spirit, deeply rooted in music, art, and community. From its renowned architectural gems to lively districts, the blend of historic and modern attractions offers something for every traveler. Yet, what truly set this trip apart was experiencing the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction—a testament to music’s transformative power and the region’s enduring influence on the arts.

Courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at The Arcade

A Stay in the Heart of Architectural Grandeur

Upon arriving on Thursday, checking into the Hyatt Regency at The Arcade was like stepping back in time. This stunning landmark, inspired by Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, seamlessly blends 19th-century elegance with modern luxury. As America’s first indoor mall, The Arcade’s iron-and-glass structure is a testament to the town’s storied past and innovative spirit. The hotel’s location within walking distance of key attractions only added to the convenience, setting the stage for an immersive experience.

From Market Adventures to Music Legacies

The next morning began with a hearty breakfast at Addy’s Diner, a cozy spot in the 5th Street Arcade known for its comfort food and welcoming atmosphere. Strolling downtown with a coffee from Rising Star Coffee Roasters in hand, the streets revealed their charm. The historic West Side Market, with its vaulted tile ceiling and vibrant mix of food stalls, was a sensory feast—a reminder of the immigrant communities that shaped the area’s identity.

Photo Credit: Erik Drost

The afternoon brought the highlight: a private tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This iconic museum, perched along Lake Erie, captures the essence of musical evolution. Its interactive exhibits and awe-inspiring memorabilia pay tribute to the legends who shaped rock and roll. This year’s induction underscored just how significant the Hall remains as a platform for recognizing Black artists and pioneers.

Immersive Exploration and Culinary Delights

Saturday began with a visit to the Baseball Heritage Museum, housed in League Park—a space that honors the diverse stories and legacy of baseball’s minority leagues. This glimpse into sports history offered a unique look at how the game intertwines with the community’s broader narrative.

A standout moment was brunch at Sunset Kitchen, a Black-owned eatery located near the city’s art institutions. Known for globally inspired small plates and handcrafted cocktails, the vibrant spot pulses with energy, enhanced by a live DJ. Locals and visitors alike were savoring dishes that combined international flavors with local creativity. Sunset Kitchen’s dedication to quality and its embrace of Black culinary heritage added a special touch to the day.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Event

Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was electric, drawing music fans from all walks of life to witness the 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions. The lineup for 2024 featured an eclectic mix of honorees who have each defined and redefined genres. The spotlight shone particularly bright on the Black artists and presenters, whose impact continues to resonate in contemporary music.

Dr. Dre’s and Method Man’s heartfelt tribute to Mary J. Blige was especially powerful. The Compton producer described her as the creator of hip-hop soul, emphasizing how her music consistently speaks to raw human experiences. When Blige performed hits like “Love No Limit,” “Be Happy,” and “Family Affair,” the arena pulsed with energy. Her performance, complete with a dramatic cloak draped over her shoulders in a nod to James Brown, underscored her legacy as an artist who has bridged the worlds of R&B and hip-hop.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductees, Q-Tip and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Kool & The Gang’s induction was another high point. Chuck D’s introduction highlighted their decades-long contributions, a recognition long overdue. The Roots’ high-energy medley of hits like “Celebration” and “Jungle Boogie” had the crowd on their feet. Robert “Kool” Bell and James “JT” Taylor’s heartfelt acknowledgment of past members added an emotional note, reminding everyone of the shared effort behind their music.

Dionne Warwick’s induction was equally moving, featuring Jennifer Hudson’s soulful rendition of “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” before Warwick herself joined in for “Walk On By.” The evening also honored A Tribe Called Quest, inducted by Dave Chappelle. His speech emphasized the group’s groundbreaking fusion of jazz and soul within hip-hop, showing that authenticity and intellect could seamlessly blend with coolness. Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, and De La Soul added their voices to a medley of hits, showcasing the group’s lasting influence.

Courtesy of The Cleveland Museum of Art

A City of Artistic and Communal Spirit

The museums and art institutions within this lively region provide an unparalleled look into creativity and history. The Cleveland Museum of Art stands out as one of the most prestigious in the country, offering free admission to its expansive permanent collection. With over 45,000 pieces, the museum displays works from artists such as Dali, Monet, and Warhol, alongside significant pieces from ancient to modern times. Walking through its galleries, you’ll find a harmonious blend of global influences and masterful craftsmanship.

Nearby, the Museum of Contemporary Art (moCa) focuses on identity, memory, and collaboration through its ever-evolving exhibitions. With free admission and an emphasis on emerging artists, moCa provides a fresh perspective on modern creativity, offering thought-provoking installations and residencies.

Larry E. Highbaugh, Jr for ThisisCleveland.com

Driving through the Cultural Gardens, a unique series of landscaped spaces honoring the ethnic communities of the area, you’ll find the African American Cultural Garden and the Jesse Owens Oak Tree—a symbol of resilience and triumph. These gardens reflect the city’s ethos of inclusion and international unity, each one a story told through greenery and monuments.

From the rhythmic energy of the Rock Hall to the quiet strength seen in its neighborhoods and historical sites, this city is not just a place of rock and roll. It’s a place where history, creativity, and unity come together seamlessly. This trip, framed by the powerful performances and speeches at the induction ceremony, affirmed that The Land is not just a city of rock and roll, but a place where history, culture, and community come together.