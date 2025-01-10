Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza Is The Highlight Of RodeoHouston 2025

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just dropped its 2025 lineup, and while names like Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, and Luke Bryan may catch your eye, Houstonians know the real showstopper is Bun B. Set for Friday, March 7, his highly anticipated performance, dubbed “Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza,” lands on Black Heritage Day, making it the must-see moment of the month-long event.

Black Heritage Day has long been a standout at RodeoHouston, and this year, Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza feels like the perfect centerpiece. His performance speaks to the evolving beauty of Houston—one of diversity, country twang, and unapologetic pride.

For Bun B, this isn’t just another show—it’s a celebration of home. The birthday bash concert will mark the fourth consecutive show the UGK member has made at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—H-Town Takeover, Southern Takeover, and All-American Takeover, respectively. So it’s no surprise that the emcee is back once again. The rapper, entrepreneur, and Houston legend has been a tireless advocate for the city that raised him. Whether redefining Southern hip-hop with UGK or putting the culinary world on notice with his nationwide phenomenon Trill Burgers, Bun B is Houston culture personified. Now, he’s bringing that energy to the rodeo stage, with a night fans won’t forget.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: (L-R) Mannie Fresh and Bun B from UGK perform onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The night is expected to be a full-blown party, with special guests and a setlist that nods to his decades-spanning career. Against the backdrop of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, Bun B’s performance is as much a tribute to the city as it is a showcase of his influence. It echoes last year’s unforgettable Cash Money tribute at ESSENCE Festival, where Mannie Fresh surprised the crowd by bringing out the Port Arthur native. While the Trill rapper hasn’t revealed who will be joining him onstage this year, more details are expected in the coming weeks to keep the anticipation building.

The rest of the RodeoHouston lineup includes heavy hitters across genres, from Reba McEntire opening the festivities on March 4 to wildcard Post Malone taking the stage on March 18. Grupo Frontera will headline Go Tejano Day on March 16, and Journey will bring rock to the mix on March 14. See the full lineup below:

Tuesday, March 4: Reba McEntire

Wednesday, March 5: Riley Green

Thursday, March 6: AJR

Friday, March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza

Saturday, March 8: Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9: Carin León

Monday, March 10: Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11: Zach Topp

Wednesday, March 12: Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13: Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14: Journey

Saturday, March 15: Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16: Grupo Frontera

Monday, March 17: Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18: Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19: Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20: Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21: Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22: Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23: Luke Bryan

Tickets for individual performances go on sale January 16, with two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but season tickets are available now if you don’t want to risk missing out.

So, grab your tickets, dust off your boots, and get ready.