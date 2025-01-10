Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza Is The Highlight Of RodeoHouston 2025

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just dropped its 2025 lineup, and while names like Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, and Luke Bryan may catch your eye, Houstonians know the real showstopper is Bun B. Set for Friday, March 7, his highly anticipated performance, dubbed “Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza,” lands on Black Heritage Day, making it the must-see moment of the month-long event.
Black Heritage Day has long been a standout at RodeoHouston, and this year, Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza feels like the perfect centerpiece. His performance speaks to the evolving beauty of Houston—one of diversity, country twang, and unapologetic pride.
For Bun B, this isn’t just another show—it’s a celebration of home. The birthday bash concert will mark the fourth consecutive show the UGK member has made at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—H-Town Takeover, Southern Takeover, and All-American Takeover, respectively. So it’s no surprise that the emcee is back once again. The rapper, entrepreneur, and Houston legend has been a tireless advocate for the city that raised him. Whether redefining Southern hip-hop with UGK or putting the culinary world on notice with his nationwide phenomenon Trill Burgers, Bun B is Houston culture personified. Now, he’s bringing that energy to the rodeo stage, with a night fans won’t forget.
The night is expected to be a full-blown party, with special guests and a setlist that nods to his decades-spanning career. Against the backdrop of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, Bun B’s performance is as much a tribute to the city as it is a showcase of his influence. It echoes last year’s unforgettable Cash Money tribute at ESSENCE Festival, where Mannie Fresh surprised the crowd by bringing out the Port Arthur native. While the Trill rapper hasn’t revealed who will be joining him onstage this year, more details are expected in the coming weeks to keep the anticipation building.
The rest of the RodeoHouston lineup includes heavy hitters across genres, from Reba McEntire opening the festivities on March 4 to wildcard Post Malone taking the stage on March 18. Grupo Frontera will headline Go Tejano Day on March 16, and Journey will bring rock to the mix on March 14. See the full lineup below:
- Tuesday, March 4: Reba McEntire
- Wednesday, March 5: Riley Green
- Thursday, March 6: AJR
- Friday, March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza
- Saturday, March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
- Sunday, March 9: Carin León
- Monday, March 10: Brad Paisley
- Tuesday, March 11: Zach Topp
- Wednesday, March 12: Lauren Daigle
- Thursday, March 13: Jon Pardi
- Friday, March 14: Journey
- Saturday, March 15: Warren Zeiders
- Sunday, March 16: Grupo Frontera
- Monday, March 17: Charley Crockett
- Tuesday, March 18: Post Malone
- Wednesday, March 19: Old Dominion
- Thursday, March 20: Cody Jinks
- Friday, March 21: Parker McCollum
- Saturday, March 22: Brooks & Dunn
- Sunday, March 23: Luke Bryan
Tickets for individual performances go on sale January 16, with two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but season tickets are available now if you don’t want to risk missing out.
So, grab your tickets, dust off your boots, and get ready.