The Children Of Your Favorite ’90s Stars Are Doing The ‘Ya’ll Were Raised By’ TikTok Challenge

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

I’m not cool enough to partake in any of the challenges and dances that have made TikTok so popular, but I can certainly appreciate all of the creativity and fun being had when I see the end results. One challenge that’s been really entertaining is the ‘Y’all were raised by’ trend. TikTok users share video of themselves alongside nostalgic photos and videos of their parents from back in the day. Some videos simply show uncanny resemblances between the users and their gorgeous fathers and mothers, others have left people saying, “tell your daddy I said heeeeeeeeey.” The popular Instagram page EmbracingBlackCulture did a roundup of them that left us watching each and every one of the 10 videos shared — as though we didn’t have other things we needed to be doing. But alas, the Internet wins again.

We were already sold on the challenge, which actually dates back to late 2020, but became even more engrossed by it once the children of some ’90s heartthrobs started taking part heavily last month. Ginuwine’s daughter Story, Nas’s daughter Destiny, Allen Iverson’s daughter Tiaura, Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai and Method Man’s daughter Cheyenne all joined in on the fun. It took us back, and in the case of the fellas, reminded us how handsome they’ve always been. Brandy continues to age backwards as well. There have been other great additions lately, including Kirk and Tammy Franklin’s daughter Kennedy, Lunell’s daughter Da’Nelle and more. Basically, it’s been a good ol’ time walking down memory lane. Check out some of the great TikToks we’ve seen lately of this favorite challenge.