Ty Dolla $ign Honors His Late Grandmother In Touching Instagram Tribute

Amy Sussman

On Sunday, Ty Dolla $ign penned a loving tribute and released a new song in honor of his late grandmother. The “Something New” singer, whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr., posted a picture of his grandmother smiling while lounging in a chair on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

“My goggie passed this morning! Without her there would be no me,” he wrote.

He revealed how helpful his beloved grandmother was in turning him into a star.

“Thank ya for everything from just being my grandma helping raise us letting me have the back room at the house for my studio and playing my music at all times of night and day trynna find my sound to giving me your room when @jailynncrystal was born and helping me get on my feet ! Didn’t matter who it was u always looked out for all of our friends as well ! You’d give your last dollar to any of us,” he continued.

“I can go on for hours about how great of a soul u r and how much of a impact u made on so many of us ! I love u and will hold u close in my heart forever 1928-2020 u outlived everyone turnt up the whole time,” he concluded.

The next day he released a new song, featuring his sister and brother, that honored his grandmother’s legacy on his Soundcloud page.

This for anyone that lost someone during this crazy time . My grandma just passed this morning and we made a song for her 😢💔 Listen to “Claudina Ave”by Me TC my brother and sister #np on #SoundCloud https://t.co/2yGMixn99j — $ex $ymbol (@tydollasign) April 26, 2020

He noted what a particularly difficult time it is to lose a loved one on Twitter. COVID-19 restrictions are still forbidding funerals and family gatherings leaving many to grieve in isolation.

Our prayers are with Ty, his siblings and the entire Griffin family.