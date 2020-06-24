YouTube Star Tré Melvin Suffers Brain Injury In Car Crash
By Keyaira Boone ·

YouTube star Tré Melvin has been hospitalized after being hurt in a fatal automobile accident that claimed the life of his best friend, Katherya Pacheco-Mendoza, on Monday. 

According to a statement published from the YouTube star’s Twitter account, he and Pacheco-Mendoza each sustained brain injuries in the collision. 

“Early Monday morning, Tré was involved in a severe auto collision with his friend Katherya. Both are currently hospitalized and have suffered brain injuries. While Tré is stable, Kathy is unresponsive. Their families ask that you please send prayers, blessings, and positive vibrations their way. They will come out of this stronger and more powerful. So it is,” the statement read. 

Later Melvin confirmed Pacheco-Mendoza’s death on Twitter. “i survived a fatal crash. my best friend didn’t. i don’t think i have ever been this numb. ever,” he wrote. 

Melvin claimed that the accident was a hit and run. “To whoever hit us, and ran: kathy is now an ancestor. she will lead us to you,” he wrote. 

Responding to inquiries from fans about his condition, Melvin noted that he’s “(physically) okay. i was knocked unconscious on impact and my brain bled fairly heavily but the bleeding stabilized this morning. my neck + my back want me dead, but that’s what meds are for.”

“I’m alive and I’m grateful,” he concluded. 

Melvin, who has amassed more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube, had recently announced that he would be leaving the platform and creating his own subscription service tremelvin.tv to express his views on Black issues without restrictions. 

View this post on Instagram

white people, racism is not our problem. it's yours. no #RSWRF this week, but here's a clip from last thursday's live broadcast, in which i share my thoughts about the looting + protesting. my dms are flooded with concerns about my youtube channel. i've only addressed this via twitter, but effective as of yesterday, my content is no longer streamable via youtube. i will elaborate + make an official announcement (via youtube) soon. as i mentioned via twitter, i will no longer allow the platform to censor my pain. i will no longer allow the platform to demonetize my pain. i will no longer sit at a table both my blackness and my queerness have never truly been welcome. i will build my own. Tré Melvin TV is my newest child. it is an ad-free, paid subscription service, with a 7-day free trial. if you'd like to watch the rest of this broadcast, it is available for free via www.tremelvin.tv. (link in bio) thank you for your support, thank you for an incredible 9 years, and here's to bigger + better. ✨

A post shared by tré melvin (@tremelvin) on

“I will no longer allow the platform to censor my pain. i will no longer allow the platform to demonetize my pain. i will no longer sit at a table both my blackness and my queerness have never truly been welcome. i will build my own,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Melvin and Pacheco-Mendoza families at this time.
