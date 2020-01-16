Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music

Atlanta’s biggest stars gathered Wednesday evening to honor the 30-year legacy of LaFace Records at YouTube Music’s 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball.

The event, which took place at the Atlanta History Center, saw celebrities, including LaFace co-founders Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Antonio “LA” Reid along with Monica, Future, Da Brat, Ludacris and more partying the night away as they paid tribute to the iconic label, which ran from 1989 to 2004. Guests also enjoyed performances by T.I., among others.

Edmonds told those in attendance, “The thing that keeps sticking with me when I Iook across this room and see all the talent—if we had anything to do with inspiring this—to me that’s God’s blessing. When amazing things are happening you don’t always realize it.”

“[LaFace] wasn’t just a record company. People were proud to say that they worked for LaFace,” he continued. “I feel blessed to have written the songs I wrote, but I’m just as blessed to have known and worked with the people at LaFace and to be a part of this city. There is no place like Atlanta and I don’t think there ever will be.”

LA Reid added, “We’re not from Atlanta, but the city opened its arms to us and it didn’t have to. Atlanta never made us feel like outsiders and as a result we were able to give that back by giving opportunities to young aspiring artists like Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin and Rico Wade who are real geniuses. They gave us greatness and music that will live forever. So, I’m thankful to Atlanta for embracing us.”

At the height of the label, LaFace was also home to our favorite singers, including Toni Braxton, Ciara, Kenny Lattimore, Usher and even TLC. Not to mention, they were the label that fostered the careers of Goodie Mob and OutKast.

Salute!

01 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball L.A. Reid and Babyface onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Tuma Basa, Director of Urban Music, YouTube, L.A. Reid and Babyface onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 02 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Sleepy Brown, L.A. Reid, Kandi Burruss, Big Boi, and Babyface attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Sleepy Brown, L.A. Reid, Kandi Burruss, Big Boi and Babyface attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 03 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Ludacris and Monica attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Ludacris and Monica attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 04 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball L.A. Reid, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and Babyface attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: L.A. Reid, Tameka "Tiny" Harris and Babyface attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 05 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball L.A. Reid and Future attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: L.A. Reid and Future attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 06 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball 2 Chainz performs onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: 2 Chainz performs onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 07 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball T.I., Da Brat, and L.A. Reid attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: T.I., Da Brat and L.A. Reid attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 08 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment; Lyor Cohen, Global Head of YouTube Music; Julie Greenwald, COO of Atlantic Records; Michael Kyser, Head of Urban Music of Atlantic Records; and Jon Platt attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, Lyor Cohen, Global Head of YouTube Music, Julie Greenwald, COO of Atlantic Records; Michael Kyser, Head of Urban Music of Atlantic Records and Jon Platt attends YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 09 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 10 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball T.I. and Killer Mike perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: T.I. and Killer Mike perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 11 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Skooly and YK Osiris perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Skooly and YK Osiris perform onstage during YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music) 12 YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Monica, The Dream, Bryan-Michael Cox attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 15: Monica, The Dream, Bryan-Michael Cox attend YouTube Music 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

