Courtesy of Gucci

While Rihanna continues to slay our social media timelines with her impressive maternity style, we’re still making sure we keep up with the rest of the best celebrity fashion moments taking place every week.

These last seven days, celebs have been loving monochrome looks and bright colors. And although we appreciate an over-the-top slay, celebrity stylists Zerina Akers and Kollin Carter have shown us that comfortable outfits can be just as fashionable.

In other news, Zaya Wade is inching closer to fashion icon status with every OOTD post, and her latest full Gucci ensemble is the perfect segway to mention that a good chunk of this week’s list comes from stylish celebs spotted at Gucci’s party in Los Angeles – see all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.