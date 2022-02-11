Alicia Keys, Chloe Bailey, Zaya Wade And More — Here Are This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Courtesy of Gucci
By Greg Emmanuel ·

While Rihanna continues to slay our social media timelines with her impressive maternity style, we’re still making sure we keep up with the rest of the best celebrity fashion moments taking place every week. 

These last seven days, celebs have been loving monochrome looks and bright colors. And although we appreciate an over-the-top slay, celebrity stylists Zerina Akers and Kollin Carter have shown us that comfortable outfits can be just as fashionable. 

In other news, Zaya Wade is inching closer to fashion icon status with every OOTD post, and her latest full Gucci ensemble is the perfect segway to mention that a good chunk of this week’s list comes from stylish celebs spotted at Gucci’s party in Los Angeles – see all of this week’s best dressed celebrities ahead.

01
Aleali May
Courtesy of Gucci
02
Bree Runway
Instagram/@breerunway
03
D-Nice
Courtesy of Gucci
04
John Legend
Courtesy of Gucci
05
Jada Pinkett Smith
Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith
06
Zerina Akers
Instagram/@zerinaakers
07
Chloe Bailey
Instagram/@chloebailey
08
Alicia Keys
Instagram/@aliciakeys
09
Kollin Carter
Instagram/@kollincarter
10
Taylour Paige
Courtesy of Gucci
11
Jhené Aiko
Instagram/@jheneaiko
12
Zaya Wade
Instagram/@zayawade
13
Chanel Iman
Courtesy of Gucci
14
Carmelo Anthony
Courtesy of Jim Poorten

