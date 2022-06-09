Last night, TIME gathered its 100 most influential and more guests for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Stars like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Dwyane Wade, Academy Award winner Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson, and Zendaya were all spotted on the carpet dressed to the nines and inside the Lincoln center rubbing elbows with leaders in business, philanthropy, tech, and entertainment.
Take a look at the photos of the stars shining in NYC.
01
Tarana Burke
02
Adrienne Banfield-Norris
03
Ariana DeBose
04
Aurora James
05
Michael R. Jackson and Kisha Edwards Gandsy
06
Mary J. Blige
07
Ariana DeBose
08
Dwyane Wade
09
Amir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, Jazmine Sullivan
10
Tyra Banks, Aurora James
11
Dwyane Wade, Amir ‘Questlove’ Thompson
12
Tarana Burke, Jazmine Sullivan
13
Jazmine Sullivan
14
Mary J. Blige
15
Ariana DeBose, Zendaya
16
Quinta Brunson
17
Jazmine Sullivan
18
Zendaya
19
Zendaya
20
Amir ‘Questlove’ Thompson
21
Jon Batistse
22
Quinta Brunson