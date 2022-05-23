TIME Magazine released its annual list of celebrities and figures that have shaped and impacted the culture today.

The TIME 100 lists the most influential figures in pop culture, politics, and social justice. Among them were some of the biggest names in entertainment – from first-time Oscar award-winners Ariana DeBose and Questlove, to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, to showrunner and Black Women in Hollywood honoree Quinta Brunson to actress and advocate Zendaya.

Whether its through use of their platforms to bring attention to historical events or marginalized communities or through use of their talent to break down long-held barriers in society, these entertainers are making waves both on camera and in the real world.

Take a look at the movers and shakers that have made an impact on a national level, according to TIME Magazine.

01 Quinta Brunson 02 Questlove 03 Michael R. Jackson 04 Faith Ringgold 05 Jazmine Sullivan 06 Zendaya 07 Jon Batiste 08 Candace Parker 09 Ariana DeBose 10 Mary J. Blige 11 Oprah Winfrey 12 Zöe Kravitz