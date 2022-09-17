Star Gazing: TIFF, Emmys Call A-Listers To The Carpet

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards served as a career highlight for first-time winners like Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Of course, after the show, it’s the afterparty and stars laced up their dancing heels and paired up for selfies and glam snaps as they partied the night away after their big awards.

In Toronto, TIFF brought the stars out for movie and series premieres for the fall entertainment season. Apple Original Films hosted a special “shot-on-iPhone photo studio in celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival, bringing stars like Oprah Winfrey, LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry and more to be among the first on earth to sit in front of the new iPhone 14’s powerful updated lens.

Elsewhere in town, the cast of The Woman King partied the night away as their hit historical action drama thrilled audiences after its world premiere.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Sheila Atim attends “The Woman King” World Premiere Party hosted by Diageo World Class Canada and Audi Canada at Arcane during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Diageo World Class Canada and Audi Canada)

Take a look at more star sightings of the week.