Star Gazing: TIFF, Emmys Call A-Listers To The Carpet

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards served as a career highlight for first-time winners like Lizzo, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Of course, after the show, it’s the afterparty and stars laced up their dancing heels and paired up for selfies and glam snaps as they partied the night away after their big awards.
In Toronto, TIFF brought the stars out for movie and series premieres for the fall entertainment season. Apple Original Films hosted a special “shot-on-iPhone photo studio in celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival, bringing stars like Oprah Winfrey, LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry and more to be among the first on earth to sit in front of the new iPhone 14’s powerful updated lens.
Elsewhere in town, the cast of The Woman King partied the night away as their hit historical action drama thrilled audiences after its world premiere.
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: Sheila Atim attends “The Woman King” World Premiere Party hosted by Diageo World Class Canada and Audi Canada at Arcane during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Diageo World Class Canada and Audi Canada)
Take a look at more star sightings of the week.
01
Oprah Winfrey
The media maven was one of the first in the world captured with the new iPhone 14 Pro Max camera, by Toronto-based photographer and artist Briony Douglas.
02
Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King
The Besties were all smiles in The Apple Studio at Toronto International Film Festival.
03
LaKeith Stanfield
The Academy Award-Nominee and Atlanta star kept on his cool in front of the iPhone 14 camera
04
Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
The actors chose a classic prom pose for their iPhone 14 photo at TIFF’s Apple Studio.
05
Shamier Anderson and Stephan James
The actors turned on the smolder for the new Apple iPhone 14.
06
Reginald Hudlin
The director of Sidney, the docuseries chronicling the life of the late Sidney Poitier, struck a pose for the new iPhone 14.
07
John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim
The stars lit the red carpet ablaze at the premiere of The Woman King at Toronto International Film Festival.
08
John Boyega
The king arrived in Prada to the afterparty for The Woman King at TIFF
09
Gina Prince-Bythewood, Sheila Atim
The director and the actress shared a laugh at The Woman King premiere afterparty at Toronto International Film Festival
10
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph
The first-time Emmy winners linked up at the Governor’s Gala afterparty.
11
Lizzo
The rapper/songstress struck a pose with her Big Grrrls at the Governor’s Gala after snagging the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.
12
Janelle James and Issa Rae
The funny ladies linked up at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
13
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vincent Hughes
Sheryl was all-smiles with her hubby after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.