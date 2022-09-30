Star Gazing: Celebs Don Their Finest For The Ballet, Brunch, Benefit Galas, And More

The stars were out in droves this week, attending special appearances from NYC to ATL.

In New York, Solange hit a new career milestone as she composed the New York Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala. Stars like Queen Latifah, Laverne Cox, And A$AP Ferg were spotted in their finest gowns and tuxes for the hot ticket event.

Elsewhere in the city, Kid Cudi celebrated his latest leading man role alongside Jessica Williams in Netflix’s Entergalactic, with influencers and tastemakers celebrating Black love at CATCH NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Kid Cudi and Jessica Williams attend the Entergalactic Brunch to celebrate Black love at CATCH Steak on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Down South, Jeezy brought together notable figures from the celebrity world and the political activism landscape at his 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta. Take a look at the hottest snaps of the week below: