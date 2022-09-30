Star Gazing: Celebs Don Their Finest For The Ballet, Brunch, Benefit Galas, And More

The stars were out in droves this week, attending special appearances from NYC to ATL.
In New York, Solange hit a new career milestone as she composed the New York Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala. Stars like Queen Latifah, Laverne Cox, And A$AP Ferg were spotted in their finest gowns and tuxes for the hot ticket event.
Elsewhere in the city, Kid Cudi celebrated his latest leading man role alongside Jessica Williams in Netflix’s Entergalactic, with influencers and tastemakers celebrating Black love at CATCH NYC.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Kid Cudi and Jessica Williams attend the Entergalactic Brunch to celebrate Black love at CATCH Steak on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Down South, Jeezy brought together notable figures from the celebrity world and the political activism landscape at his 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta. Take a look at the hottest snaps of the week below:
01
Solange
The songstress was spotted at New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala, where she scored the evening’s presentation.
02
Queen Latifah
The Queen was regal at New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala.
03
Elaine Welteroth
The media maven was a vision in gold at the New York Ballet.
04
A$AP Ferg and Renell Medrano
The couple was all smiles on the Lincoln Center red carpet.
05
Billy Porter
The actor was spotted outside Lincoln Center ready to see what Solange had cooked up.
06
Laverne Cox
The actress was stunning in a metallic gown for the ballet.
07
Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Jenkins
The couple shared a laugh at Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta.
08
Rep. Stacy Abrams
The political powerhouse shared some words at Jeezy’s Sno Ball as producer Will Packer looked on.
09
Tamika Mallory
The activist was stunning in all-Black at the Atlanta benefit gala.
10
Will Packer
The producer got dapper for Jeezy’s 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala.
11
DJ Drama
Jeezy’s Sno Ball brought out all the Atlanta-based heavy-hitters.
12
Porsha Williams
The reality starlet was a vision in green at Jeezy’s Sno Ball.
13
Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy
The couple was Black Ty fly at Jeezy’s annual benefit ball.
14
Ludacris
The rapper-turned-actor was glowing in gold at Jeezy’s Sno Ball.
15
Laura Harrier
The Cosmo cover star was spotted at Cosmopolitan’s celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes.
16
Netta Walker, Rhoyle Ivy King, Geffri Maya, and Martin Bobb-Semple
The “All-American: Homecoming” stars were spotted on Cosmo’s carpet looking stunning.
17
Doja Cat
The star serenaded the crowd with one of her long catalog of hist at JBL Fest 2022.
18
Storm Reid
The Euphoria star was all smiles at JBL Fest 2022.
19
Doja Cat
The global superstar and JBL ambassador was seen on the red carpet of JBL Fest 2022.
20
Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams
The Entergalactic stars were all-smiles at CATCH NYC.
21
Teyana Taylor and guests
The songstress-turned-producer was spotted at the Entergalactic Brunch to celebrate Black love at CATCH in NYC.
22
Kenya Barris, Jessica Williams
The duo was spotted celebrating Black Love at the Entergalactic Brunch to celebrate their new Netflix feature.