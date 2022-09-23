Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted From Milan To Atlanta

With Summer ’22 officially a memory, celebs embraced the dipping temps with fall fashions and fourth-quarter appearances all over the nation, and the world.

In Italy, Milan Fashion Week kicked off, boasting mega-stars in the front row of the shows. At the Prada Spring/Summer 23 event, stars from The Woman King and Wakanda Forever could be seen taking in the styles while rocking impeccable looks

In Los Angeles, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted its second annual Music In Action Awards Ceremony, with stars like Tyler The Creator, and more hitting the stage for big honors.

In Atlanta, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, and more brought a taste of classic NYC down south as their “New York State of Mind” tour stopped by and rocked the crowd of classic Hip-Hop fans.

Take a look at more star snaps of the week.