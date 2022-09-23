Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted From Milan To Atlanta

With Summer ’22 officially a memory, celebs embraced the dipping temps with fall fashions and fourth-quarter appearances all over the nation, and the world.
In Italy, Milan Fashion Week kicked off, boasting mega-stars in the front row of the shows. At the Prada Spring/Summer 23 event, stars from The Woman King and Wakanda Forever could be seen taking in the styles while rocking impeccable looks
In Los Angeles, the Black Music Action Coalition hosted its second annual Music In Action Awards Ceremony, with stars like Tyler The Creator, and more hitting the stage for big honors.
In Atlanta, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, and more brought a taste of classic NYC down south as their “New York State of Mind” tour stopped by and rocked the crowd of classic Hip-Hop fans.
Michaela Coel
Coel had her foot on necks at the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week.
Storm Reid, Katherine Langford, Michaela Coel
Storm Reid and Michaela Coel were spotted sitting pretty front row at the Prada show in Italy.
Storm Reid
Storm was all smiles and sparkes at Prada.
Sheila Atim, Lashana Lynch, Diana Silvers and Letitia Wright
The cast of The Woman King celebrated their big box office win with a little fashion and champagne at Milan fashion week.
Lashana Lynch
The actress did not come to the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 show to play.
Sheila Atim
Sheila shined on the Prada red carpet, wearing the designer head to toe.
Letitia Wright
The Wakanda Forever actress was fashionable and fly at the Prada Runway show.
Tyler The Creator
The rapper had kind words for Amazon Music’s Tim Hinshaw at the 2022 Black Music Action Coalition’s Music in Action Awards Gala.
Lil Baby
The rapper was dapper at the Gala ceremony.
Kevin Liles and Anthony Anderson
BMAC Social Impact Award Honoree and the show presenter posed for a quick snap at the Second Annual Music in Action Awards Gala.
Coco Jones
The Bel-Air beauty was a vision on stage at the Music in Action Awards Gala.
Broderick Hunter
Hunter smoldered on the red carpet at the Gala.
Gabrielle Union
Union-Wade lit up the red carpet Netflix’s special screening of The Redeem Team at TUDUM Theater.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle and Dwyane packed on the PDA on the red carpet.
Zaire Wade
Wade was twinning with his father at The Redeem Team screening.
Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade
The father-son duo were stunting on the red carpet of Netflix’s special screening of The Redeem Team
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade
It was a family double-date night at the Netflix premiere.
Dwight Howard
Howard kept cool on the red carpet of The Redeem Team screening.
Nas
The Hip-Hop legend performed onstage during the “NY State Of Mind” tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.
Ghostface Killah
The rapper hit the stage with his Shaolin brothers in Atlanta for the “NY State Of Mind” tour.
Quavo
Elsewhere in Atlanta, Quavo was spotted performing at Democracy Fest at The Home Depot Backyard.
Nicole Murphy, Bria Murphy
Mother and daughter looked stunning at The Divine Feminine art exhibit at The LA Art Box.