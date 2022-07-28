Star Gazing: Ciara & Russell Wilson, Keke Palmer, Kevin Hart, and More Spotted Coast to Coast

From Berlin to Denver (and of course, New York and Los Angeles), your faves stepped out in full force this week, shining on red carpets and at grand openings.
Ciara and Russell Wilson were on hand in their home team town to open a brick-and-mortar location for their LR&C Fashion brand, grinning ear to ear as they cut the ribbon on one of their many joint ventures.
Elsewhere in the world, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya took their #1 U.S. smash hit horror sci-fi thriller NOPE to European audiences at their premiere in Berlin, Germany.
Take a look at more star snaps of the week below:
01
Keke Palmer
The superstar shined on the red carpet of NOPE‘s Berlin premiere.
02
Daniel Kaluuya
The star stunned at the NOPE Premiere at Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany.
03
Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya
The duo was all smiles while premiering their film to European audiences.
04
Kevin Hart
The comedian read to children as part of his partnership with The Children’s Place to support NYC communities for the 2022 back-to-school season.
05
Kevin Hart
He also handed out backpacks stocked with school supplies
06
Ciara, Russell Wilson
The co-founder couple celebrated the opening of The House of LR&C’s newest physical retail location in Denver at Park Meadows Mall.
07
Russell Wilson, Ciara
The couple was elated about the grand opening The House of LR&C.
08
Hosea Chanchez, Griffin Matthews, Bernard David Jones, Devere Rogers and Brandon Gill
Cast members showed their style at the red carpet for Remember‘s private pilot screening & Q+A session.
09
Hosea Chanchez
The star was seen smoldering on the carpet.
10
Tosin Morohunfola and Jean Elie
The actors were spotted arriving to the special screening in style.
11
John Clarence Stewart, Bernard David Jones and Tosin Morohunfola
Black Boy Joy was in full effect among the actors arriving to Remember‘s big premiere.
12
Steve Toussaint
The House Of The Dragon star was spotted looking dapper at the world premiere for the HBO Max original series Game of Thrones spinoff.