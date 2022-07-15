Ciara and Russell Wilson recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and they did so in a grand way that included their kids. The Wilsons went on a family vacation in Italy and based on the footage captured, they were more of an attraction than the city’s historical sights.

Their trip took place at the same time of the year when Ciara gives us a front row seat to her slay at the annual Dolce & Gabbana alta moda women’s runway show in Sicily. Her husband and newly signed Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, took to social media to post a photo of himself, Future, Sienna, Win, and Ciara, posing at the event star-studded event, decked out in the luxury Italian fashion house’s looks.

He captioned the photo, “The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other. – The Godfather 🇮🇹”

The couple has posted a series of other photos of themselves looking stunning, coordinating in gold and cream and other fine threads throughout their trip.

Ciara won’t be leaving Italy empty-handed as Dolce & Gabbana gifted the singer and dancer a blinged-out headpiece. In a video the star posted, we can see her showing off the tiara, which contains gold encrusted diamonds and three robust emerald stones. She also made a scene on the dance floor at a party for the fashion house in a black floor-length skirt, embellished boots and oversized hat.

Circling back to the Wilson’s recent celebration of love, her hubby penned a romance novel worthy anniversary note to his wife of six years to honor the occasion.

“I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers,” he wrote. “My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara ❤️ I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”

The Wilsons are the modern Black fairytale for many as they exude love, joy, and grace. Their relationship only seems to get better with time and they keep us hopeless romantics inspired. And based on this luxe family vacation, they have something for those of us with wanderlust to look up to as well.