Star Gazing: Parties, Premieres And Appearances Of The Week

With awards season finally at a close, relaxed their attire and stepped out for movie premieres and more.

In Los Angeles, invite-only screenings for the action-thriller Ambulance and the family video-game comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brought out stars of the films and celebs itching to get back to theaters.

Idris Elba had his family in tow while checking out his newest film (he voices Knuckles in the Sonic movie), while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was fashion-forward and colorful on two coasts for his starring role in the buddy heist flick Ambulance.

01 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Yahya pulled out another look for the Miami premiere of his upcoming thriller. 02 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Yahya chose a bold color clash at the LA premiere of his new film Ambulance. 03 Jason Momoa Aquaman was all smiles at the premiere of Ambulance in Los Angeles 04 Omarion O was ready to check out the film in his super-ripped jeans and extra-large crystal necklace. 05 O’Ryan Browner and brother Omarion The genetically blessed bros were snapped on the red carpet for the LA premiere of Ambulance 06 Omarion The singer and dancer – not variant! – kept it casual in animal print at the Ambulance premiere. 07 Sarunas J. Jackson The actor smiled ear-to-ear at the premiere event. 08 Christina Milian The songstress and actress stepped out for the LA premiere. 09 Challan The social media star chose a bright blue look for the Ambulance premiere. 10 CKay The Afrobeats hitmaker was also snapped stopping by SiriusXM in New York 11 Normani The songstress was sitting pretty at Sirius XM 12 Muni Long The songstress that started off 2022 with the airwaves in a chokehold with “Hrs and Hrs” paused for a photo at the UMG Grammy Party. 13 Muni Long, John Batiste The singers supported each other at the Universal Music Group Grammy Party 14 Idris Elba The voice of Knuckles himself was dapper and casual at the premiere of his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. 15 Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Idris Elba and Isan Elba It was a family night for Idris Elba as he had his wife and daughter in tow for the big premiere. 16 Natasha Rothwell The comedian, actress, and screenwriter was spotted the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles 17 Tika Sumpter Tika paused for a quick pic on the blue carpet. 18 Tika Sumpter The actress was a vision in gold at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere. 19 Natasha Rothwell and Tika Sumpter Pretty ladies link up!