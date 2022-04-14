Loading the player…

As Spring temps creep in, celebs take to the streets for outdoor celebrations, sports events, and other celebrations from coast to coast.

On the West Coast, Sean “Diddy” Combs helped Everyday People kick off their big return to Los Angeles with a star-studded celebration of diversity and joy. Next, he joined Jay-Z to help DJ Khaled accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jay-Z had a particularly busy week, jetting from the Walk of Fame in LA down south to Atlanta to enjoy the Hawks game, where Swizz Beatz was also spotted. Also in Atlanta, A$AP Rocky was seen dapper and debuting his new whiskey brand.

Take a look at more snaps of stars throughout the week.

01 Jay-Z Hov himself was spotted kicking it courtside at the Hawks vs. Hornets matchup in Atlanta on Wednesday. 02 Nelly, Swizz Beatz The hip-hop pioneers cheered on the Hawks at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. 03 Janelle Monae & Friends Janelle Monae joined the crowd of 1500 on the dance floor at Everyday People’s big return to Los Angeles at The Beehive in South Central, in honor of Diversity Month. NickGonShootYou – Nick Gonzalez 04 Sean “Diddy” Combs Sean “Diddy” Combs Parties with a Purpose at Everyday People in Los Angeles for in Celebration of Self Expression, Diversity and Joy with DeLeón Tequila and the new CÎROC Vodka Spritz. 05 Bas, Sean “Diddy/Love” Combs and DJ Moma The mogul was spotted celebrating alongside Dreamville artist Bas at Everyday People Los Angeles Maiwenn Raolt 06 Saweetie The rap starlet kept the Deleon flowing with her friends at Everyday People’s celebration of intersectionality and freedom of expression. Maiwenn Raolt 07 Saweetie Saweetie was snapped stopping to share a hug with a friend at the big event. Maiwenn Raolt 08 Sarunas J. Jackson The Games People Play actor was snapped enjoying the Everyday People festivities Maiwenn Raolt 09 Slick Woods The model/actress turned up and looked flawless at Everyday People’s Celebration of Self Expression, Diversity and Joy. 10 Broderick Hunter The model was all smiles at Everyday People Los Angeles 11 A$AP Rocky The rapper was spotted personally carting in his new product at the Atlanta launch Of Mercer + Prince Blended Canadian Whisky 12 Fat Joe, Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z Hip Hop legends came out to support DJ Khaled as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 13 D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, Quincy Brown, and Jessie Combs Diddy’s kiddies were cute and fashionable at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. 14 Tiffany Haddish Tiffany showed us what money and glamour looks like at the Beverly Wilshire for the Fashion Los Angeles Awards. 15 Spike Lee and Wendell Pierce The stars stopped for a flick at the Lincoln Center Jazz celebration, Body and Soul: America Rises Through the Arts 16 Angela Bassett The legendary star was seen presenting at the 2022 Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala 17 Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett The couple looked stunning on stage at the celebration of Jazz at the Lincoln Center 18 Viola Davis The actress and EP showed up to the Deadline Contenders Television event in support of her new show, Showtime’s The First Lady 19 Megan Good Harlem star Megan Good showed off a fresh face at Paramount Studios. 20 Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Tracy Oliver, Grace Byers and Meagan Good The stars and Creator/Writer/EP of Prime Video’s Harlem took over the red carpet at Deadline Contenders Television 21 Megan Good Ms. Good kept it cute and casual. 22 Quinta Brunson The comedic genius behind Abbott Elementary represented for her hit sitcom at the Deadline event 23 Rasheed Newson, Cassandra Freeman, Jabari Banks, Morgan Cooper The Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP, Director/Co-Writer/EP, and actors from the smash hit Bel-Air were in the building at Deadline’s event. 24 Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddis The actors linked up in support of their Apple TV+ comedy-mystery The Afterparty 25 Octavia Spencer and Ron Cephas Jones The EP/Actress and her co-star hit the carpet in support of their show, Truth Be Told. 26 Garcelle Beauvais The actress signed her new book Love Me as I Am in Culver City, CA. 27 Garcelle Beauvais, Sherri Shepherd The daytime talk divas linked up at Malik books for the signing of Beauvais’ new memoir

