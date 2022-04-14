As Spring temps creep in, celebs take to the streets for outdoor celebrations, sports events, and other celebrations from coast to coast.
On the West Coast, Sean “Diddy” Combs helped Everyday People kick off their big return to Los Angeles with a star-studded celebration of diversity and joy. Next, he joined Jay-Z to help DJ Khaled accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Jay-Z had a particularly busy week, jetting from the Walk of Fame in LA down south to Atlanta to enjoy the Hawks game, where Swizz Beatz was also spotted. Also in Atlanta, A$AP Rocky was seen dapper and debuting his new whiskey brand.
Take a look at more snaps of stars throughout the week.
01
Jay-Z
Hov himself was spotted kicking it courtside at the Hawks vs. Hornets matchup in Atlanta on Wednesday.
02
Nelly, Swizz Beatz
The hip-hop pioneers cheered on the Hawks at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
03
Janelle Monae & Friends
Janelle Monae joined the crowd of 1500 on the dance floor at Everyday People’s big return to Los Angeles at The Beehive in South Central, in honor of Diversity Month.
NickGonShootYou – Nick Gonzalez
04
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs Parties with a Purpose at Everyday People in Los Angeles for in Celebration of Self Expression, Diversity and Joy with DeLeón Tequila and the new CÎROC Vodka Spritz.
05
Bas, Sean “Diddy/Love” Combs and DJ Moma
The mogul was spotted celebrating alongside Dreamville artist Bas at Everyday People Los Angeles
Maiwenn Raolt
06
Saweetie
The rap starlet kept the Deleon flowing with her friends at Everyday People’s celebration of intersectionality and freedom of expression.
Maiwenn Raolt
07
Saweetie
Saweetie was snapped stopping to share a hug with a friend at the big event.
Maiwenn Raolt
08
Sarunas J. Jackson
The Games People Play actor was snapped enjoying the Everyday People festivities
Maiwenn Raolt
09
Slick Woods
The model/actress turned up and looked flawless at Everyday People’s Celebration of Self Expression, Diversity and Joy.
10
Broderick Hunter
The model was all smiles at Everyday People Los Angeles
11
A$AP Rocky
The rapper was spotted personally carting in his new product at the Atlanta launch Of Mercer + Prince Blended Canadian Whisky
12
Fat Joe, Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z
Hip Hop legends came out to support DJ Khaled as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
13
D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, Quincy Brown, and Jessie Combs
Diddy’s kiddies were cute and fashionable at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
14
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany showed us what money and glamour looks like at the Beverly Wilshire for the Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
15
Spike Lee and Wendell Pierce
The stars stopped for a flick at the Lincoln Center Jazz celebration, Body and Soul: America Rises Through the Arts
16
Angela Bassett
The legendary star was seen presenting at the 2022 Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala
17
Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett
The couple looked stunning on stage at the celebration of Jazz at the Lincoln Center
18
Viola Davis
The actress and EP showed up to the Deadline Contenders Television event in support of her new show, Showtime’s The First Lady
19
Megan Good
Harlem star Megan Good showed off a fresh face at Paramount Studios.
20
Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Tracy Oliver, Grace Byers and Meagan Good
The stars and Creator/Writer/EP of Prime Video’s Harlem took over the red carpet at Deadline Contenders Television
21
Megan Good
Ms. Good kept it cute and casual.
22
Quinta Brunson
The comedic genius behind Abbott Elementary represented for her hit sitcom at the Deadline event
23
Rasheed Newson, Cassandra Freeman, Jabari Banks, Morgan Cooper
The Co-Showrunner/Writer/EP, Director/Co-Writer/EP, and actors from the smash hit Bel-Air were in the building at Deadline’s event.
24
Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddis
The actors linked up in support of their Apple TV+ comedy-mystery The Afterparty
25
Octavia Spencer and Ron Cephas Jones
The EP/Actress and her co-star hit the carpet in support of their show, Truth Be Told.
26
Garcelle Beauvais
The actress signed her new book Love Me as I Am in Culver City, CA.
27
Garcelle Beauvais, Sherri Shepherd
The daytime talk divas linked up at Malik books for the signing of Beauvais’ new memoir
