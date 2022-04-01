Star Gazing: Stars Shine Brightly From Nashville To LA

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

With film awards season finally wrapped and the Grammys on the horizon, stars aligned for after parties, album release celebrations, and genre honors from coast to coast.

From Nigo and Pharell‘s Spotify-sponsored album release fete in the Hollywood Hills, to BMIs’ gathering of gospel artists in Nashville, Tennessee, stars of the screens and music streams stepped out in style over the course of the week.

Take a look at the star sightings that closed out March below:

01 Janet Jackson The legendary diva and ESSENCE Festival headliner was seen looking happy and well-rested while vacationing with friends and family at Disneyland Resort in California. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort 02 Nigo, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T These three streetwear swag kings were spotted at Spotify’s celebration of Nigo & Friends in honor of the release of I Know Nigo, the album produced and curated by the A Bathing Ape designer. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify 03 Spotify’s Celebration of Nigo & Friends Pharrell Williams performs on stage at the I Know Nigo pary Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify 04 Coco Jones, Damson Idris Fresh from hosting ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, the young Hollywood stars helped Nigo and Pharrell celebrate the I Know Nigo album in Beverly Hills. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify 05 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union The superstar couple was caught by paparazzi on their way into the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 06 Kendrick Sampson The Insecure actor and his lovely date were seen arriving to the 4th Annual Griot Gala Oscars After-Party at BOA Steakhouse. Unique Nicole/Getty Images 07 Rosario Dawson The actress was spotted checking out the fashions at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Collection presentation. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 08 Marlo Hampton The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted attending Celebrating Women’s History Month at the Georgia State Capitol. Prince Williams/Wireimage 09 Tyrese Gibson The actor was spotted at a special screening of new DC comics film Morbius in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/WireImage 10 Tyrese Gibson, daughter Shayla Somer Gibson, and girlfriend Zelie Timothy It was a family night for Tyrese, his daughter, and his girlfriend at the Morbius screening in LA. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic 11 Kirk Franklin A true Trailblazer of Gospel, Kirk was fly on the red carpet of the BMI event. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI 12 Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp Gospel legends link up! Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI 13 CeCe Winans The gospel songstress performs onstage during the BMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards. Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI 14 Major The soul crooner posed in pink on the red carpet of BMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Nashville. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI