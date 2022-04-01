Star Gazing: Stars Shine Brightly From Nashville To LA

With film awards season finally wrapped and the Grammys on the horizon, stars aligned for after parties, album release celebrations, and genre honors from coast to coast.
From Nigo and Pharell‘s Spotify-sponsored album release fete in the Hollywood Hills, to BMIs’ gathering of gospel artists in Nashville, Tennessee, stars of the screens and music streams stepped out in style over the course of the week.
Take a look at the star sightings that closed out March below:
01
Janet Jackson
The legendary diva and ESSENCE Festival headliner was seen looking happy and well-rested while vacationing with friends and family at Disneyland Resort in California.
02
Nigo, Pharrell Williams, and Pusha T
These three streetwear swag kings were spotted at Spotify’s celebration of Nigo & Friends in honor of the release of I Know Nigo, the album produced and curated by the A Bathing Ape designer.
03
Spotify’s Celebration of Nigo & Friends
Pharrell Williams performs on stage at the I Know Nigo pary
04
Coco Jones, Damson Idris
Fresh from hosting ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, the young Hollywood stars helped Nigo and Pharrell celebrate the I Know Nigo album in Beverly Hills.
05
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
The superstar couple was caught by paparazzi on their way into the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner.
06
Kendrick Sampson
The Insecure actor and his lovely date were seen arriving to the 4th Annual Griot Gala Oscars After-Party at BOA Steakhouse.
07
Rosario Dawson
The actress was spotted checking out the fashions at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Collection presentation.
08
Marlo Hampton
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted attending Celebrating Women’s History Month at the Georgia State Capitol.
09
Tyrese Gibson
The actor was spotted at a special screening of new DC comics film Morbius in Los Angeles.
10
Tyrese Gibson, daughter Shayla Somer Gibson, and girlfriend Zelie Timothy
It was a family night for Tyrese, his daughter, and his girlfriend at the Morbius screening in LA.
11
Kirk Franklin
A true Trailblazer of Gospel, Kirk was fly on the red carpet of the BMI event.
12
Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp
Gospel legends link up!
13
CeCe Winans
The gospel songstress performs onstage during the BMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards.
14
Major
The soul crooner posed in pink on the red carpet of BMI’s 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Nashville.