Star Gazing: Celebs Celebrate In Cannes

Stars descended on Cap d’Antibes, France on Thursday for one of the most exclusive and glamorous events of the year.

Crowned as the social highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, the annual amfAR Gala brings celebs of the runway, airwaves, stage and screen together just a few miles from the famed movie event to raise funds for AIDS research and celebrate the achievements of talented performers.

This year’s event found stars like Naomi Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Ciara, Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow and more gathered at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to honor Robert De Niro and participate in high-ticket auctions with the goal to drum up millions to fund valuable breakthroughs in the treatment of AIDS.

GUCCI FITTINGS

Tale a look at the red carpet and a peek inside the star-studded black-tie affair below:

01 Duckie Thot, Jourdan Dunn, Ciara and Winnie Harlow 02 Swizz Beatz, Mohammed Al Turki and Naomi Campbell 03 Ciara 04 Serge Ibaka 05 Cara Delevingne, Ciara and Jourdan Dunn 06 LaKeith Stanfield 07 Sabrina Elba 08 Ciara and Sabrina Elba 09 Cynthia Erivo 10 Joan Smalls and guests 11 Duckie Thot and Winnie Harlow 12 Jourdan Dunn 13 Ciara, Natasha Poly and Olivia Culpo