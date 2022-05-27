Star Gazing: Celebs Celebrate In Cannes

Stars descended on Cap d’Antibes, France on Thursday for one of the most exclusive and glamorous events of the year.
Crowned as the social highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, the annual amfAR Gala brings celebs of the runway, airwaves, stage and screen together just a few miles from the famed movie event to raise funds for AIDS research and celebrate the achievements of talented performers.
This year’s event found stars like Naomi Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Ciara, Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow and more gathered at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to honor Robert De Niro and participate in high-ticket auctions with the goal to drum up millions to fund valuable breakthroughs in the treatment of AIDS.
Tale a look at the red carpet and a peek inside the star-studded black-tie affair below: