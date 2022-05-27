Star Gazing: Celebs Celebrate In Cannes
By Rivea Ruff ·

Stars descended on Cap d’Antibes, France on Thursday for one of the most exclusive and glamorous events of the year.

Crowned as the social highlight of the Cannes Film Festival, the annual amfAR Gala brings celebs of the runway, airwaves, stage and screen together just a few miles from the famed movie event to raise funds for AIDS research and celebrate the achievements of talented performers.

This year’s event found stars like Naomi Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Ciara, Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow and more gathered at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to honor Robert De Niro and participate in high-ticket auctions with the goal to drum up millions to fund valuable breakthroughs in the treatment of AIDS.

Tale a look at the red carpet and a peek inside the star-studded black-tie affair below:

01
Duckie Thot, Jourdan Dunn, Ciara and Winnie Harlow
02
Swizz Beatz, Mohammed Al Turki and Naomi Campbell
03
Ciara
04
Serge Ibaka
05
Cara Delevingne, Ciara and Jourdan Dunn
06
LaKeith Stanfield
07
Sabrina Elba
08
Ciara and Sabrina Elba
09
Cynthia Erivo
10
Joan Smalls and guests
11
Duckie Thot and Winnie Harlow
12
Jourdan Dunn
13
Ciara, Natasha Poly and Olivia Culpo

