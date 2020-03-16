With the CDC urging Americans to practice social distancing for the next eight weeks due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it’s time to get comfortable with being indoors for an extended period of time. For some, this might be the ideal time to tackle a new hobby, for others it means finally organizing and cleaning your home just in time for spring, or it could even be as simple as enjoying a little R&R.

Even celebrities are faced with time away from work during this difficult and stressful time. But for Serena Williams, she’s embracing it — and that means more time spent with family and focusing on her self-care.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials.”

She concluded, “I’ll let you know how it goes…stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

Though this is a stressful, unpredictable time for everyone, it’s important to take advantage of this time — like Williams — and embrace spending time with loved ones.

Other celebrities, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, have been battling the novel coronavirus as Hollywood shuts down to protect its talent. Also, the sports world has been put on hold as the NBA, NHL and MLB have all suspended their seasons.