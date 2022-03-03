Tina Knowles Lawson Speaks At Screening Of ‘Profiled: The Black Man’ In LA

Last Friday, guests eagerly strolled into the WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles for a special screening of the new OWN series, Profiled: The Black Man.

Created by Trell Thomas, the four-part docuseries examens the origins of widespread stereotypes that have haunted Black men in America over centuries and combats those myths with modern-day examples to the contrary.

The most recent episode of the series, “Black Men Devalue Black Women,” tackled issues of colorism, self-hate, dating preferences, and more while also addressing the hurdles Black women face in America. The episode, hosted by Tristan Mack Wilds, featured commentary from actor Christian Keyes, content creators Kev on Stage and Danielle Young, and comedian Affion Crocket alongside mental health experts and historians.

Following the episode screening on February 25, series executive producer Tina Knowles Lawson participated in a Q&A along with Thomas, Executive producer Kristen V. Carter, and OWN Executive Kai Bowe, which was moderated by ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian. During the discussion, the panelists discussed the importance of bringing the series to life, the value OWN found in telling a new narrative about Black men, and how we as a community can avoid the trap of absorbing the negative stereotypes said about us.

Following the Q&A, attendees, which included Glynn Turman and Danny Glover, mingled in the foyer of the WACO Theater of which Knowles Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson, are co-founders while sipping mixed cocktails provided by Jack Daniels.

Click below to see photos of the screening. Episode 4 – “Black Men Don’t Cry” – premieres Saturday, March 5 on Discovery+.

01 Brande Victorian, Tina Knowles Lawson, Trell Thomas, Kristen V. Carter, and Kai Bowe 02 Tina Knowles Lawson and Trell Thomas 03 Brande Victorian and Tina Knowles Lawson