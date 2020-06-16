The First-Ever ESSENCE Men’s Summit Is On The Way

For 50 years and counting, ESSENCE has unapologetically remained the official Black Girl Magic headquarters, celebrating all things Black women—and the Black men we love! Just ahead of Father’s Day, we’re excited to continue uplifting our guys with the first-ever ESSENCE Virtual Men’s Summit, Dear Black Men: We Love You!

Streaming from the ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE Facebook and ESSENCE YouTube platforms, the program will feature vulnerable conversations and engaging dialogue with some of today’s most distinguished gentlemen who will uplift and inspire men and women with an impactful and purpose-filled day of virtual programming. The summit will speak directly to the complex experiences of Black men in this current national and global climate.

Click HERE to RSVP now and tune in on Thursday, June 18 from 7PM – 10PM EST for Dear Black Men: We Love You, the first-ever ESSENCE Men’s Summit streaming on ESSENCE Studios!

Created as a safe space for our men to nurture and nourish each other in the name of brotherhood, the evening program will feature some of the leading artists, experts and influencers who will unite to share their personal experiences while empowering, encouraging and affirming our communities as we move forward together. The confirmed lineup includes: Singer/Songwriter will.i.am.; Celebrity DJ D-Nice; Commentator Van Jones; Radio Personality Ebro Darden; Journalist Charles Blow; Actor/Comedian Affion Crocket; Attorney Bakari Sellers; Bevel Founder & CEO Tristan Walker; Chase Managing Director Sekou Kallund and Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five, with more to be announced.

Topics will include: Protecting the Lives of Our Children, Treating Our Trauma; Fighting for Freedom Together; Homecoming: Life After Incarceration; and more.



For more information or to register, visit ESSENCE Studios.

The ESSENCE Virtual Men’s Summit is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways and Bevel.