R. Kelly Could Face New Charges After Agents Seize Over 100 Electronic Devices

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Prosecutors believe more charges could be on the way for R. Kelly after authorities recently seized more than 100 electronic devices belonging to the singer.

The Associated Press reports that on Thursday, Kelly pled not guilty to an updated indictment that includes allegations involving a new accuser and child pornography charges. However, prosecutor Angel Krull revealed that more charges could be on the horizon following the recent seizure of Kelly’s devices.

Kelly’s Chicago trial has been put on hold until October as investigators search through the devices, including more than 100 hard drives, cellphones, and iPads, which prosecutors believe could lead to “yet another victim” and more charges for the disgraced singer.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg told reporters, “We expect that they’re not going to find anything incriminating.”