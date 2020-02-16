R. Kelly Faces New Indictment And Sexual Abuse Charges

Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Disgraced singer R. Kelly is facing new allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Illinois prosecutors filed an amended indictment on Friday. It includes an additional victim and a request to forfeit all assets including Kelly’s production company, Bass Productions Ltd., and a business owned by longtime manager and co-defendant Derrel McDavid.

An additional victim, identified as “Minor 6,” claims Kelly began engaging in sexual activity with her when she was 14 or 15-years-old, from 1997 to 2000. Kelly is currently facing charges related to the sexual abuse of minors in four jurisdictions across the country. The allegations of sexual abuse span decades.

Minor 6 replaces another victim, identified as “Minor 2,” in the amended indictment, with the Chicago Tribune noting, “While Minor 2 is no longer listed as a victim in the new charges, the superseding indictment identifies the same person as Individual D – indicating that she may still be cooperating with authorities. Kelly allegedly paid Individual D hundreds of thousands of dollars to return videotapes that showed Kelly having sexual contact with her and another underage girl.”

Following the news of the amended indictment, Kelly’s lead attorney Steven Greenberg shared on Twitter, “We are aware of the superseding indictment. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free.”