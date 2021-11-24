Odell Beckham Jr. And Girlfriend Lauren Wood Expecting First Child Together

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

In case you missed it, footballer Odell Beckham Jr. is preparing to welcome his first child. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and girlfriend Lauren Wood announced the news on Instagram this week. They didn’t have much to say, allowing the stunning photos of the athlete cradling his partner’s growing bump to do all the talking.

The pair have been dating since at least 2019, when she went public with him, sharing a sweet birthday message.

“Your soul is pure gold,” she wrote at the time. “U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters.”

Since then, the two have created a very special bond that Beckham isn’t afraid to laud publicly.

“Thru thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing,” he wrote about Wood back in March on her birthday. “I kno that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why. My favorite thing about us is US and no one or anything in this world can come between that. Happy glow day to my hipbone! I love u YUMI! Time to elevate!!”

Elevation includes becoming parents. We love to see it! See a few photos of the pair as their relationship evolved over the last two years below: