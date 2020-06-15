In the midst of a global pandemic, the world has also had to deal with the unjust killings of Black Americans. Throughout these last few weeks, many celebrities have been trying to find ways to support the cause.

While some have spoken out, others have chosen to keep their mouths shut and instead let their money do the talking, which is one thing the Black Lives Matter movement needs at the moment. Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest athlete to utilize his platform by designing a black graphic tee so his fans can make a statement and also give back.

“Means more than u kno, Preciate the love and support,” Beckham wrote on Instagram while discussing the support for his new project thus far, which is supposed to help in demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who have died at the hands of police brutality.

The t-shirt features the phrase “I Still Can’t Breathe” on the front. It’s a term coined by the movement after the death of Eric Garner in 2014 and now George Floyd, who both uttered the phrase “I Can’t Breathe” when being detailed by the police before their killings. It also features the words, “No Justice. No Peace,” on the back with a pair of hands holding the world.

The player has already racked up purchases from A-list athletes such as Lebron James and Russell Westbrook.

All of the profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization. The t-shirt is available for $25 at endthistogether.com.