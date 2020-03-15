Nene Leakes Reveals Why Wendy Williams Teared Up When Speaking About Her On TV

Instagram

When you’re besties with a daytime talk show host, you must know some of your tea may spill out.

So Nene Leakes didn’t trip when her friend Wendy Williams began tearing up while talking about her back in January, even claiming that the reality star was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Back then—before the daytime talk show shut down production due to coronavirus—Williams claimed that Leakes was “carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

“You’ve got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts,” Williams said to Leakes through the TV. “When she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

When ESSENCE asked Leakes what Williams meant by her cryptic message, Leakes replied: “I wish I knew what she was insinuating.”

“I feel like she started to cry because I think she realized, ‘Oh my God, I just probably said something just then that I probably shouldn’t have said and Nene is going to kill me,'” the reality star added. “She over spoke.”

“When we did talk—because my phone was blowing up—when we did talk, she said, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I need to do? What can I do to fix it?'”

But Leakes didn’t sweat the small stuff. She did, however, want to clarify one thing Williams said during that segment. She’s not quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We all hit a wall when we’re like ‘I quit, I quit, I quit, I quit.’

Williams revealed on her eponymous talk show that her good friend sent her a text message that morning saying, “‘I’m quitting.'”

“I however quit the show every day and every week,” Leakes told ESSENCE last week. “It’s not anything unusual…we all hit a wall when we’re like ‘I quit, I quit, I quit, I quit.'”

The reality star added that she was just having “a bad day.”

And we’re glad about it: that just means we can watch more of Leakes on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.