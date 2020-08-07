Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion filled the music video for their new Rated R-single “WAP” with bold looks and celebrity cameos that had Black Twitter immediately uploading on IG.

“Wap” featured a parade of popular faces in the 90s-inspired video, including singer Normani and Atlanta-bred rapper Sukihana. Mulatto, whose birth name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, was also among the cameos and it seems the 21-year-old has been working her way up on the charts for a while. With the spotlight on, the rapper’s controversial moniker is soon to become a household name.

Here are a few things you need to know about the southern spitter with the popping single.