Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion filled the music video for their new Rated R-single “WAP” with bold looks and celebrity cameos that had Black Twitter immediately uploading on IG.
“Wap” featured a parade of popular faces in the 90s-inspired video, including singer Normani and Atlanta-bred rapper Sukihana. Mulatto, whose birth name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, was also among the cameos and it seems the 21-year-old has been working her way up on the charts for a while. With the spotlight on, the rapper’s controversial moniker is soon to become a household name.
Here are a few things you need to know about the southern spitter with the popping single.
01
She’s From Atlanta
Mulatto was raised in the A and says her favorite rapper growing up was Gucci Mane. Her first popular track was titled “Bitch From Da Souf,” and she even recreated some of Gucci Mane’s album covers to pay homage to his influence.
02
She’s 1017 Approved
After years of singing his praises, Mulatto has received the stamp of approval from Mr. Davis himself. Her new single “Muwop” is a flip of his 2006 smash “Freaky Girl,” and the music video is kinda fire. She has also received a co-sign from rap veteran Trina.
03
You’ve Seen Her Before
Mulatto was the winner of the first season of the Lifetime musical competition series The Rap Game at just 16 years old. Produced by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah, the show followed hip-hop hopefuls as they fought to take home the crown. Everyone tried to freestyle their way to success, but they were no match for the young emcee.
04
She's An Official Savage
Rihanna has an eye for talent. The design powerhouse tapped Mulatto to share her sexy lingerie line with her 4.1 million Instagram followers as a Savage Fenty ambassador.
05
She Started Rapping At Just 10 Years Old
Long before she stepped into a casting session, Mulatto was rapping for anybody who would listen as a pre-teen. She started writing in studios sessions when she was 10. The cover art for her song "No Hook" features a picture of her as a child and tells her story.