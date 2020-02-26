Newcomer Mekai Curtis to Play Title Role in ‘Power’ Spinoff

No one man should have all that power — unless you’re 50 Cent that is. As we all eagerly await more details for the upcoming Power spinoffs, one thing is for certain: if it’s anything like the original, the cast is sure to be incredible.

Relative newcomer Mekai Curtis is now set to star as young Kanan Stark alongside Patina Miller in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a spinoff that will chronicle the adolescence of the character originally played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power, which ended after 6 seasons earlier this year.

The third chapter of the Courtney A. Kemp-created Power franchise is a prequel centered on Kanan’s character and his mother, Raq, who’s raising him alone. A hustler in her own right, Kanan wants to follow in his mom’s footsteps unfortunately for her.

Additionally, Rob Hardy, also of All American and Power fame, is set to direct the pilot and executive produce.

Power Book II: Ghost, led by Mary J. Blige and Method Man, has been announced to air summer 2020, while we await details on the other two spin-offs in the works, each of them examining the lives of the people affected by James “Ghost” St. Patrick .