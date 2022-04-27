Lizzo Is Looking ‘Good As Hell’ On Her 34th Birthday

Birthday wishes are in order for Taurean queen Lizzo! The iconic rapper, instrumentalist, ESSENCE cover star, and all-around personality turns 34 today.
Lizzo’s bold, confident approach to her music and her fashion choices makes her a fan favorite, and her effortless ability to both agitate and ignore her haters and doubters makes us want to root for her even more.
Whether she’s highlighting plus-size dancers with her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, or crafting our soon-to-be summer anthems for her upcoming studio album SPECIAL, Lizzo always makes her fans feel seen, heard, and celebrated.
In celebration of her 34th trip around the sun, take a look back at some of her flyest moments below: