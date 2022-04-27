Lizzo Is Looking ‘Good As Hell’ On Her 34th Birthday

Birthday wishes are in order for Taurean queen Lizzo! The iconic rapper, instrumentalist, ESSENCE cover star, and all-around personality turns 34 today.

Lizzo’s bold, confident approach to her music and her fashion choices makes her a fan favorite, and her effortless ability to both agitate and ignore her haters and doubters makes us want to root for her even more.

Whether she’s highlighting plus-size dancers with her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, or crafting our soon-to-be summer anthems for her upcoming studio album SPECIAL, Lizzo always makes her fans feel seen, heard, and celebrated.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Lizzo poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )

In celebration of her 34th trip around the sun, take a look back at some of her flyest moments below:

