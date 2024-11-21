Lil Baby Didn’t Just Rap About Change—He Went To Harvard To Make It Happen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Songwriter of the Year Award winner Lil Baby speaks onstage during the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Lil Baby isn’t just one of the biggest names in hip-hop—he’s also a budding entrepreneur who’s serious about taking his business acumen to the next level.

The GRAMMY award-winning rapper recently attended Harvard Business School’s “Launching New Ventures” program, a prestigious short course designed to help entrepreneurs grow their ventures with innovative strategies. The program, which is not a degree-granting initiative, focuses on critical entrepreneurial tools, including opportunity evaluation, competitive analysis, and developing sustainable business models, according to the program’s website.

For Lil Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, this move was about more than earning bragging rights. Known for hits like The Bigger Picture and Drip Too Hard, the Atlanta native has always been upfront about his desire to build a legacy beyond music. As the head of 4PF (Four Pockets Full), his record label, he’s committed to creating opportunities for artists and running a business that’s not just profitable but impactful. However, he recognized that running a successful label required sharpening his skillset—and Harvard was the perfect place to do it.

A video shared on X Wednesday offered a glimpse of Lil Baby participating in the program. The clip ended on a touching note as he was presented with his certificate of completion, followed by a surprise celebration organized by his family.

Lil Baby attending & graduating Harvard Business School 👨🏽‍🎓📝 pic.twitter.com/UaQiHTtcLC — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 20, 2024

While critics have been quick to point out that he didn’t “graduate” from Harvard—countering misleading headlines—his decision to engage in the program is significant in itself. Programs like “Launching New Ventures” offer insights that can transform businesses and help entrepreneurs navigate challenges, and Lil Baby’s attendance signals his dedication to building a legacy that extends far beyond music. For Lil Baby, this move is part of a broader commitment to securing his place as not only a rapper but a mogul. His dedication to self-improvement mirrors the values he promotes through his music: perseverance, resilience, and growth.

It’s also worth noting that Lil Baby’s decision to attend Harvard sends a powerful message to his community, especially Black entrepreneurs. In a world where barriers to business education still exist, his choice to pursue higher learning shows that it’s never too late—or too unconventional—to take your business seriously.

As Lil Baby continues to grow, one thing is clear: his hustle knows no bounds. Whether he’s behind the mic or in the classroom, he’s proving that the key to success lies in always striving for more.