LeToya Luckett Celebrates Gender Reveal On Instagram Live: ‘It’s A Boy!’

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Earlier this month, LeToya Luckett and hubby Tommicus Walker revealed that they are expecting their second child. Now, the couple has shared the baby’s gender.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple was unable to host an in-person gender reveal party, so Luckett took to Instagram Live to share the news with family, friends, and fans.

“In an interest to keep our friends & family safe, @tommicuswalker and I decided against having a gathering to reveal the sex of our little one. Instead, we’re choosing to have an online reveal party!!!”

So, is the couple expecting a boy or a girl? Drumroll, please…it’s a boy!

While both parents were over the moon with the news, Walker just couldn’t contain his excitement as he jumped for joy around the house. “This is so exciting. We are having a boy,” Luckett said.

Their baby boy will join the couple’s two children, daughters Madison and Gianna.