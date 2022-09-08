Fine Wine: Why Larenz Tate Is STILL The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Larenz Tate attends the Power Series Finale Episode Screening at Paley Center on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ)

Now at 47, Tate is still effortlessly serving as the blues and the funk in each thigh for millions of Black Gen X-ers and Millennials.

Take a look at the roles that made him an icon, and check out how his sheer refusal to age has kept him looking just as good as the first time we saw him on the silver screen.