Kendrick Lamar And Dave Free Launch New Creative Company pgLang

pgLang

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with frequent collaborator Dave Free to launch a new creative service company, pgLang.

The pair announced the venture Thursday, calling the company’s mission an opportunity to serve “creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all.”

“In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships,” Free said in a statement.

The company’s website features an interactive message and a visual mission statement written and directed by Free that features Yara Shahidi, Jorja Smith, Baby Keem, and Lamar.

“Imperfections are what excite us most,” the company said in a statement. “We want to work with those who can see the beauty in anything. Someone could walk in and say this black phone is blue. That’s cool — we want to hear your perspective.”

Check out Free and Lamar’s new project at www.pg-lang.com.