Yara Shahidi Brings Back The Aaliyah Swoop For Season Finale Of ‘Grown-ish’

Photo: Getty

Black History Month may be over, but that doesn’t stop us from paying homage to the figures who have shaped the culture.

A trailer of this week’s spring finale of grown-ish, which will air Thursday at 8 PM on Freeform, gives a nod to Black Hollywood phenoms Samuel L. Jackson, Janet Jackson and the late Aaliyah.

In the episode “Zoey’s Big Decision,” Yara Shahidi dons an Aaliyah-inspired Tommy Hilfiger outfit, complete with Timberland boots, and the singer’s signature hairdo known as the Aaliyah swoop—long bangs that cover the eyes.

Today Shahidi shared a close-up of the look in an Instagram post, and we can’t get over 1) the eerie resemblance and 2) Shahidi’s ability to switch up her look.

The actress is no doubt a hair chameleon we love to watch, and her hair transformations remind us of how magical our kinks, curls and coils can be.

So, in the spirit of celebrating our history and hair all year, we’ve rounded up some of the actress’s best mane moments.