Kelly Rowland Has Welcomed Another Baby Boy, Noah Jon

Destiny has another child, ya’ll!

Singer Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child-a baby boy named Noah. Rowland revealed the news via Instagram over the weekend, announcing that her new bundle of joy was born on Jan 21st. An arrival date, as it turns out, that is quite significant numerically.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st century, Noah Jon Weatherspooon greeted us,” the singer wrote in a caption of a photo of her newborn laying with his big brother, Titan. “We are truly grateful.”

Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are already parents to son Titan Jewell, 6.

Rowland first surprised fans with news about her pregnancy in October 2020, sharing her growing baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’…I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby! And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both,’” Rowland told the magazine at the time.

Rowland and Weatherspoon have been married for six years and we’re thrilled to see their family continue to grow.