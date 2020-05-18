Just because we’re quarantining and social distancing doesn’t mean birthdays are cancelled. In true Real Housewives of Atlanta fashion, Kandi Burrus threw an epic birthday celebration—quarantine-style.

The surprise party, dubbed “Mask On,” according to pictures shared on social media, encouraged her loved ones to gather and celebrate with her while still being safe amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Friends, such as Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shamea Morton-Mwangi, Shekinah Anderson, and Rasheeda Frost were among some of the attendees, while her RHOA were notably absent. Thanks to pics shared on social media we also spotted her husband, Todd Tucker, and her mother, Mama Joyce.

Check out pics from the festivities below: